UAE business delegation to visit Madhya Pradesh in January to explore investment deals: UAE Special Envoy

Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): A delegation of business leaders from the United Arab Emirates will visit Madhya Pradesh in January to explore investment opportunities across sectors, after preliminary teams assess potential projects in the state over the coming months, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy Badr Jafar said.

Speaking to ANI after meeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Dubai, Jafar said the two sides had agreed on a series of follow-up visits aimed at identifying investment opportunities before the larger business delegation travels to the state.

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“What we agreed is that we will do some reconnaissance visits in the coming months to identify these opportunities and then we look forward to bringing the delegation of UAE business leaders to the country, to the state specifically in January, to hopefully conclude some deals,” Jafar said.

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Jafar, who is also CEO of Crescent Enterprises, said India remains a priority market and indicated that the UAE side would examine opportunities across industries rather than restrict its engagement to a few sectors.

“India is our priority country, so I look forward to much more activity across India and also especially in Madhya Pradesh, in the months and years to come. We need to look at opportunities across the whole spectrum of industry,” he said.

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He added that the January delegation would have representation from different sectors.

“We will be there in January and we will be bringing a delegation of business leaders from the UAE and we will make sure that the representation is also from across different sectors,” Jafar said.

During their meeting, Yadav and Jafar discussed investment opportunities in areas including renewable energy, industrial infrastructure, ports and logistics, sustainable urban projects and technology-driven businesses.

The two sides also discussed investment in scalable startups based in Madhya Pradesh, along with technology transfer, international partnerships and access to overseas markets.

Jafar had earlier indicated that a preliminary delegation would visit the state ahead of the January engagement, while he plans to travel with a group of investors for the Global Investors Summit 2027.

Yadav is on a four-day visit to Dubai from September 6 to 9 as part of Madhya Pradesh's investment outreach in the UAE. The Chief Minister is also participating in AIM Congress 2026, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 7 to 9, and holding meetings with global investors and business groups to attract investment to the state ahead of GIS 2027. (ANI)

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