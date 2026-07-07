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New Delhi [India], July 7: Planning a trip to Dubai, or anywhere else in the UAE? There's a big update you don't want to miss. The UAE visa on arrival policy for Indians has been modified under the new UAE visa changes 2026, impacting travellers who previously used a UK visa or UK residence permit to enter the country.

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Latest UAE visa on arrival news states that Indian passport holders with UK visa or UK residence permit will no longer be eligible to avail UAE's visa-on-arrival facility. Thousands of Indian tourists, business travellers and frequent visitors who have enjoyed easy access to the United Arab Emirates till now, are likely to be affected by the change.

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If you are not sure about your eligibility then it is best to apply for Dubai Tourist Visa before departure to avoid any last-minute travel disruptions.

What Changed in the UAE Visa on Arrival Policy for Indians?

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The most significant UAE visa rule changes for Indians in 2026 are for travelers who have previously entered the UAE on a valid UK visa or UK residence permit.

Earlier, holders of Indian passports were entitled to a visa on arrival if they held valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards issued by countries that are on the UAE's approved list. However, under the new United Arab Emirates visa rules, UK issued visas and residence permits are no longer accepted for visa on arrival purposes.

This means Indian travellers with only UK immigration documents will have to apply for a UAE visa for Indians before travelling.

Dubai Visa on Arrival for Indians 2026: Who Still Qualifies?

The Dubai visa on arrival for Indians 2026 is not totally eliminated but the rules have been revamped.

Indian passport holders may still be eligible for the UAE visa on arrival facility if they possess valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards issued by eligible countries such as:

Indian passport holders may still avail the UAE visa on arrival facility with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards issued by eligible countries such as:

- United States

- European Union member states

- Australia

- Canada

- Japan

- New Zealand

- Singapore

- South Korea

Applicants should review the latest UAE immigration regulations and ensure that their supporting documents are valid for the entire duration of their journey.

Who is no longer Eligible?

The biggest change in the UAE visa on arrival policy for Indians is that Indian passport holders who are travelling with a valid UK visa or UK residence permit and only that cannot get a visa on arrival in the UAE.

If this applies to you, then you must apply for a UAE tourist visa for Indians before embarking on your journey.

This way, you will be able to avoid any problems related to denied boarding, immigration issues or travel disruption.

How to Apply for Dubai Visa Online

In case you are no longer eligible for Dubai visa on arrival, getting a visa is easy via an authorised service provider like Akbar Travels.

With an easy visa application online, You can easily apply for a Dubai visa online with:

- A valid passport

- Passport-size photograph

- Supporting documents (if required)

Once you obtain the visa, it is advisable that you print out your visa before travelling.

UAE Visa Information Every Indian Traveller Should Know

It is important that the Indian travellers familiarise themselves with the UAE visa information and Dubai visa rules before travelling.

Travellers should also check:

- Passport validity requirements

- Visa processing timelines

- Supporting documents needed

- Immigration rules and guidelines

- Solo Travel guidelines

If you are planning your trip on your own, then it's also worth checking the visa for Dubai from India price as the visa fees may vary based on the visa category and processing speed.

It is advised to understand the visa policy of the United Arab Emirates before travelling to avoid unnecessary delays.

Plan Your Dubai Trip with Ease

Now that your visa is arranged, planning a trip to Dubai is a much simpler task. Preparing and booking your trip in advance does not only save you money, but also makes things more flexible.

Dubai is still one of the most desirable foreign travel destinations for Indians, regardless of the recent visa regulations. With improved air links between India and UAE, traveling has never been easier before.When making travel plans, tourists searching for budget airfare should look into cheap flights to Dubai.

It is equally important to find the right accommodation. Discover the best hotels in Dubai to select from luxury resorts, business hotels, family-friendly stays, and budget accommodations across the city.

Make Your Dubai Holiday Hassle-Free

Nowadays, most of the tourists want to buy an all-inclusive package for their vacations, including travel, accommodation, sightseeing, airport transfer and visa support.

If you are a first timer, you can plan your trip easily with all-inclusive Dubai Tour Packages that are handpicked to ensure a hassle free vacation.

Why Choose Akbar Travels for Your Dubai Visa?

Getting a Dubai visa from Akbar Travels is simple. The whole process is done completely online, meaning travelers can submit their applications from anywhere, without having to visit a branch.

Akbar Travels is a preferred Visa Agent for Dubai Visa Applications in India for getting visas to travel to UAE for tourism or visiting purposes. If you are a traveler who wants to process your application quickly and you are eligible, you can take express services that can get your Dubai tourist eVisa in one day or in twenty-four hours.

Akbar Travels is a leading travel company with over 46 years of experience and has helped millions of travellers with visa applications, flights, hotels, vacation packages, travel insurance and forex services. With best pricing, dedicated visa experts and some of the best Dubai visa price options, it is a trusted partner for Indian travelers.

Concluding Remarks

The new UAE visa on arrival policy for Indians is undoubtedly a piece of important news for all those who wish to go to Dubai or other emirates in 2026. While the facility of visa on arrival for Indians remains applicable to those who fall under eligible categories, those Indian citizens who have only UK visas or UK resident permit will have to apply for a visa prior to their visit.

You can avail of UAE tourist visa for Indians to avoid hassles and make your journey comfortable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the latest UAE visa on arrival update for Indians?

UAE visa on arrival news confirms that Indian passport holders with only UK visa or UK residence permit are no longer eligible for UAE visa-on-arrival facility and would have to apply for a Dubai Visa Online before boarding.

Who can still get a Dubai visa on arrival for Indians in 2026?

Indian passport holders with valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards issued by eligible countries such as the USA, EU member states, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea still qualify to get a Dubai visa on arrival for Indians.

Can Indians still get a UAE tourist visa?

Yes, If you are not eligible for a visa on arrival, you can apply for UAE tourist visa for Indians before you travel.

How do I apply for a Dubai visa online?

You can apply for Dubai visa online by submitting the required documents, completing the application form, and receiving your approved e-visa before departure.

How long does it take to get Dubai tourist visa?

Akbar Travels also offers Dubai Tourist E-Visa in 1 Day through its express visa services (subject to eligibility and document approval).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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