Uber building infrastructure to commercialise autonomous mobility at global scale: Q2 earnings report

San Francisco [US], August 6 (ANI): Ride-hailing and delivery platform Uber said it is laying the foundation to commercialise autonomous mobility at a global scale, as the company expands its self-driving vehicle ecosystem through partnerships, fleet management capabilities and deployments across multiple cities.

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In its Q2 2026 earnings report, Uber highlighted autonomous mobility as a key strategic priority, stating that it is "building the infrastructure to commercialize autonomous mobility at global scale."

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The company said autonomous vehicle operations are already live in seven cities, with deployments planned in eight more cities by the end of 2026. The network spans locations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Riyadh, Las Vegas, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Munich, Zagreb, Zurich, London and Madrid through partnerships covering self-driving technology, hardware platforms and fleet management.

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"Uber is building the infrastructure to commercialize autonomous mobility at global scale," the company said in the presentation, underscoring its ambition to become the operating platform for autonomous transportation worldwide.

The company added that it currently has "7 live cities | 8 cities launching by end of 2026," reflecting the pace of its autonomous vehicle rollout through multiple deployment partners.

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Beyond autonomous mobility, Uber reported continued growth across its core business during the second quarter. Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 208 million, while trips rose 18 per cent to 3.867 billion.

Gross bookings climbed 22 per cent year-on-year to USD 58.02 billion, supported by 24 per cent constant-currency growth, while revenue rose 11 per cent to USD 14.19 billion. The company noted that business model changes negatively impacted reported revenue growth by eight percentage points during the quarter.

Uber also reported strong profitability, with Non-GAAP Operating Income rising 40 per cent year-on-year to USD 2.143 billion, while Non-GAAP EPS increased 35 per cent to USD 0.81.

The report also highlighted continued engagement across Uber's platform ecosystem. Referring to its subscription service, the company said, "Uber One continues to deepen platform engagement," supported by more than 400,000 participating merchants, over 35 global partners and growing cross-platform usage across Mobility and Delivery. (ANI)

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