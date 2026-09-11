UBR × DISRPTVE brings PEEP Beauty to market through its integrated venture-building model

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: UBR × DISRPTVE, an integrated venture-building and growth advisory platform founded by Binoy Khimji, Ashish Chowdhry, and Kaushik Sundararajan, is bringing the new-age beauty brand PEEP Beauty to market this week.

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The launch underscores the platform’s end-to-end approach to building and scaling consumer businesses, bringing together expertise across capital, operations, brand strategy, marketing, communications, talent, and distribution to support brands from market entry through sustained growth.

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PEEP Beauty is among the first brands to demonstrate this integrated approach. UBR × DISRPTVE supported its growth and go-to-market strategy, while also bringing Triptii Dimri on board as co-founder within the same strategic window.

PEEP Beauty launched on 11 September with a portfolio of coloured contact lenses and liquid eyeshadows, designed for consumers looking to express themselves through their eyes. Built around making eyes the centre of the beauty conversation, the brand’s products are designed for Indian eyes and are initially available through its website.

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Ashish Chowdhry, Co-founder, UBR × DISRPTVE, said, “Consumer brands often work with separate partners for capital, operations, marketing, talent and distribution, which can result in fragmented decision-making. We created UBR × DISRPTVE to bring these capabilities together around one commercial objective. With PEEP Beauty, we have been able to align the capital and operating roadmap with the brand’s positioning and growth ambitions from the beginning.”

Kaushik Sundararajan, Co-founder, UBR × DISRPTVE, added, “Our engagement with PEEP Beauty began with understanding what the business needed to build both immediate relevance and lasting value. From positioning and storytelling to founder alignment, talent and go-to-market planning, every element has been developed as part of one growth architecture. That integration is central to how we work with brands.”

As part of its market launch, PEEP Beauty has brought Triptii Dimri on board as a Co-founder, with Dimri fronting the brand’s launch campaign. The association goes beyond a conventional endorsement, establishing a close fit between PEEP Beauty’s identity, its intended consumer and Dimri’s connection with a young and rapidly evolving audience.

UBR × DISRPTVE offers businesses three principal engagement models: fundraising, strategic advisory and end-to-end venture building. Depending on the brand’s stage and requirements, the platform can deploy expertise across five interconnected areas—capital, talent, design, strategy and distribution.

The platform works with early-stage founders preparing to enter the market, scaling businesses looking to improve performance, and established consumer brands seeking to reignite growth. It also facilitates equity-led relationships between brands and talent, creating partnerships in which public figures and creators can participate more meaningfully in the businesses they help build.

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