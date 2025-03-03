Ubuy Powers Innovation at Arya College TechFest "Innovastra"

ATK

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 3: Ubuy, a leading global e-commerce platform, proudly presented the Arya College Fest, Innovastra, reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation and providing opportunities in the tech world for students. Innovastra, a 24-hour Hackathon, was held from February 28 to March 1, 2025. The event, attended by students, industry experts, and media representatives, was inaugurated by Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Director of Ubuy and Dr. Himanshu Arora, Principal at Arya College of Engineering, who emphasized the role of technology in shaping the future of e-commerce and global trade. Arya College president Dr Arvind Agarwal, Vice President Dr Pooja Agarwal and Rajasthan Govt Joint Director of DOIT&C (Department of Information Technology & Communication) Dr Ranveer Singh also joined the event and boosted student morale.

Ubuy played a pivotal role in enhancing student engagement and industry exposure. Ubuy conducted a giveaway-driven quiz, where students actively participated, testing their knowledge in technology and e-commerce while winning exclusive prizes.

Dinesh Kumar, Director of Ubuy, shared his thoughts on the company's vision for fostering young talent:

"At Ubuy, we believe in empowering the next generation of tech innovators. Our support to the Arya College TechFest reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between students and real-world opportunities in e-commerce and technology. By engaging with bright young minds, we aim to inspire innovation and provide a glimpse into the future of global digital commerce."

Ubuy hosted a dedicated mentorship and judging session, allowing students to interact with industry professionals. The event also featured interactive booths, QR code-based engagement activities, and exclusive insights from Ubuy's leadership team.

With this successful collaboration, Ubuy continues to drive innovation and education in the digital landscape, strengthening its position as a global leader in e-commerce.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a cross-border e-commerce platform offering access to over 300 million international products worldwide. With a strong presence across multiple regions, Ubuy is dedicated to enhancing global shopping experiences and driving technological advancements in the retail sector.

