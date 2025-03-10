NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 10: Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL), a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., has been conferred with the prestigious title of 'Fastest Growing Cement Company in the Small Category in India' at the Indian Cement Review Awards. This accolade highlights UCWL's impressive growth trajectory, commitment to sustainability, and outstanding contributions to the cement manufacturing sector.

The Indian Cement Review Awards, among the industry's most esteemed recognitions, honour organizations that exhibit exceptional performance, technological advancements, and sustainable business strategies.

Speaking about the win, Shrivats Singhania, CEO & Director of Udaipur Cement Works Limited, stated, "This prestigious award is not just a recognition, but a celebration of our commitment to innovation and high quality. I extend heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and valued stakeholders for being our pillars of strength. At UCWL, we continue to forge ahead with our mission to deliver superior cement, committed to the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility."

Established in 1993 and headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, UCWL is a leading cement manufacturer with a production capacity of 4.7 MTPA. As part of the esteemed JK Organisation, which carries a legacy of over 135 years across multiple industries, UCWL has continually set benchmarks in the sector with its premium product offerings, including Platinum Heavy Duty Cement and Platinum Supremo Cement.

By integrating state-of-the-art technology, superior product quality, and a customer-centric approach, UCWL continues to drive innovation and growth in India's infrastructure sector. This distinguished honour reaffirms UCWL's position as a key player in the cement industry, dedicated to fostering a sustainable and progressive future.

