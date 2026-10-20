UDAN facilitates air travel for 1.72 crore passengers across 687 routes in 10 years: Govt

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): India's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN has facilitated air travel for 1.72 crore passengers and operationalised 687 routes across the country since its launch in October 2016, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) backgrounder released on Tuesday, ahead of the scheme's tenth anniversary.

The backgrounder, titled Wings of Change: 10 Years of Redefining Regional Air Connectivity through UDAN, highlighted the expansion of regional aviation and the government's continued financial support to improve connectivity to smaller cities and remote areas.

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"The scheme has operationalised 687 regional routes across India," the release stated, adding that more than 3.68 lakh flights have been operated under UDAN.

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A total of 95 aerodromes have been operationalised, including 17 heliports and two water aerodromes.

The government has also disbursed Rs 5,091.23 crore in Viability Gap Funding (VGF) as of October 15, to support airline operations on regional routes that may not initially be commercially viable.

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"The scheme uses market-based selection, airfare caps, concessions, and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to encourage airline participation," the release noted.

The continued need for financial support highlights the challenge of making regional aviation commercially sustainable, particularly in smaller markets where passenger demand and airport revenues may be limited.

To address these challenges, the government launched Modified UDAN on July 4, with an approved outlay of Rs 28,840 crore over ten years, from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36.

"The Modified UDAN Scheme introduces targeted measures to support sustainable growth and long-term viability of regional aviation," the release said.

Under the next phase, Rs 10,043 crore has been allocated for supporting airline operations, while 100 airports are planned to be developed from existing unserved airstrips. The scheme also envisages developing 200 modern helipads and providing operational support to approximately 441 aerodromes.

In the North-Eastern states, 90 priority regional routes and 12 aerodromes have been operationalised under UDAN.

Looking ahead, the government aims to strengthen regional air connectivity through infrastructure development, financial support and greater coordination with states.

"These measures seek to address the infrastructure and viability challenges of regional air travel," the release highlighted.

The UDAN scheme was launched on October 21, 2016, to make air travel affordable and improve connectivity to unserved and underserved regions. (ANI)

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