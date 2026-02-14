DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Uday Kotak appointed Chairman of GIFT City

Uday Kotak appointed Chairman of GIFT City

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:20 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Gujarat government has appointed industrialist and banker Uday Suresh Kotak as Chairman of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Limited (GIFT City Co. Ltd.), according to an official resolution issued by the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

Advertisement

The appointment was made through a government resolution dated February 13, 2026.

Advertisement

Kotak replaces Hasmukh Adhia, IAS (Retd.), who had been serving as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Limited since June 19, 2023.

Advertisement

"The Government of Gujarat hereby appoints Shri Uday Suresh Kotak as Chairman of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Co. Ltd., vice Dr. Hasmukh Adhia with immediate effect, till further orders," the resolution read.

Uday Kotak is the Founder and Director of the Bank. He has played an important role in the growth of the Kotak Mahindra group over the past 38 years. He was the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank till 1st September, 2023, prior to becoming a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, with effect from 2nd September, 2023. Under his leadership, the Kotak Mahindra group has emerged as one of India's leading diversified and integrated financial services conglomerates.

Advertisement

The terms and conditions of Kotak's appointment will be decided at a later stage.

GIFT City in Gujarat is India's first operational smart city and hosts India's first and only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

It's a hub for financial and IT companies from around the world, offering an ideal ecosystem for both local and international businesses. The IFSC at GIFT City enables onshore and offshore financial services, and its mission is to offer cross-border financial products and services within a competitive tax environment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts