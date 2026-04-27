UFC GYM® launches new UFC FIT® facility at Folium by Sumadhura in Whitefield, Bengaluru

This facility is the 2nd UFC FIT club in India

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BENGALURU, India, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM® has launched its newest UFC FIT® location at Folium by Sumadhura which is located at Palm Meadows, Ramagondanahalli, Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560066. This facility is the second UFC FIT branded club in India, after the Kanakia Silicon Valley at Powai, Mumbai. The launch marks a significant addition to the premium lifestyle ecosystem curated by Sumadhura Group, bringing globally recognized fitness programming directly into one of Bengaluru's most sought-after residential communities. Sumadhura Group is one of south India's most trusted developers.

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Designed exclusively for residents, the UFC FIT facility at Folium by Sumadhura elevates everyday living by seamlessly integrating high-performance fitness, wellness and community engagement within the residential environment.

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UFC FIT® offers traditional and functional training, MMA-inspired fitness, group fitness classes and specialized youth programs for children aged 5 to 12 years, making fitness accessible for the entire family. The programming is built around inclusivity, results and long-term wellbeing rather than short-term workouts.

The gym is equipped with top-of-the-line cardio and strength-training equipment from StarTrac and Nautilus, boxing bag rack and MMA equipment, functional training equipment, a large turf and a group class studio. These facilities support Daily Ultimate Training (DUT), Kickboxing Conditioning, Boxing Conditioning and Fight Fit classes — UFC GYM's signature high-intensity group classes — delivered in a structured, coach-led environment focused on performance, safety and progression.

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What Makes UFC FIT at Folium by Sumadhura Different

Unlike conventional standalone gyms, UFC FIT at Folium by Sumadhura is designed as a lifestyle amenity rather than a transactional fitness space. Integrated within a premium residential development, the facility offers residents unmatched convenience, consistent access and a strong sense of community.

The focus goes beyond equipment to include:

• Coach-led, structured training programs inspired by UFC athlete training methodologies

• Community-driven group classes that encourage consistency and engagement

• Dedicated youth fitness programs that promote healthy habits from an early age

• A premium, less-crowded environment curated exclusively for residents

This holistic approach ensures that fitness becomes a sustainable part of daily life rather than a temporary routine.

Parents can also enrol their children in age-appropriate programs that introduce fitness through movement, discipline and fun.

Chairman of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia, stated, "UFC FIT offers the convenience of having a gym in close proximity to your home, thereby leaving no chance for 'the gym is too far' excuse and also promoting the Indian Government's Fit India Movement."

Founder and Managing Director of UFC GYM India, Istayak Ansari, stated, "This UFC FIT location strengthens our presence in premium residential communities. Our varied group classes, structured training formats and state-of-the-art equipment are designed to support all fitness levels and encourage long-term lifestyle change."

Executive Vice President – International Franchise & Global Fitness Operations, UFC GYM, Donnie Oliver, said, "The launch of our second UFC FIT club in India reflects the strong demand we're seeing for premium, integrated fitness experiences. Folium by Sumadhura represents a new standard in wellness-led residential living, and we're proud to deliver our Train Different® philosophy and athlete-inspired programming within this exceptional community."

First female Indian UFC Fighter, Puja Tomar, said: "Being part of this collaboration with Sumadhura is incredibly exciting, because it brings the intensity and discipline of MMA-inspired training into everyday living. With UFC FIT integrated within the Folium clubhouse, residents now have access to a world-class, structured fitness ecosystem right at their doorstep—making it easier to stay consistent, push limits, and build a stronger, healthier lifestyle as part of their daily routine."

Chairman & Managing Director, Sumadhura Group, Madhusudhan G, said that, "We are delighted to introduce Bengaluru to its first-ever UFC FIT facility at one of our signature projects. By bringing a leading global fitness brand directly to our residents' doorsteps, this collaboration will deliver world-class high-intensity training alongside thoughtfully curated, structured wellness programs. Alongside Bengaluru, we are equally excited to introduce Hyderabad to its first UFC FIT facility. Through this landmark partnership, we aim to make world-class fitness accessible, inspire active lifestyles, and set a new benchmark for wellness-led living in both the dynamic cities."

Folium by Sumadhura exemplifies the Group's philosophy of integrating thoughtful design, expansive green spaces and curated lifestyle amenities into a cohesive residential experience. The addition of UFC FIT further reinforces Sumadhura's focus on wellness-led living, ensuring residents have access to premium fitness without stepping outside their community. UFC GYM has partnered with Sumadhura Group for opening another UFC FIT location in Hyderabad at Sumadhura Palais Royale. The clubhouses at these 2 gyms collectively span over 1.4 lac sq.ft. and are operated by Ileseum Clubs. At Palais Royale – Sumadhura's uber luxury project in Hyderabad, an expansive 85,000 sq. ft. clubhouse complements a landmark 52-storey tower housing 523 luxurious 4 & 5 palatial residences. Meanwhile, Folium – Sumadhura's signature project in Bengaluru features a thoughtfully designed 54,000 sq. ft. clubhouse set within a 16.5 acre land, offering 1,020 spacious 3 & 4 BHK homes crafted for elevated urban living.

Sumadhura Group plans to expand its branded clubhouse initiative across future projects, making world-class living a defining feature of its portfolio.

The UFC FIT model was introduced in India to cater to premium residential and mixed-use developments seeking flexible, results-driven fitness solutions that align with modern urban lifestyles and also provide the convenience of proximity of the gym to one's residence.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 220+ locations across 26+ countries. In 2017, the fitness franchise expanded its global brand presence to India, which is the world's second-largest population, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. UFC GYM is targeting to build 100+ UFC GYM clubs in 60+ cities by 2030 in India. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 200+ locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com.

Follow UFC GYM through the below platforms:

• FACEBOOK - Facebook.com/UFCGYM

• YOUTUBE - Youtube.com/UFCGYM

• INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & TWITTER - @UFCGYM

Follow UFC GYM India on Twitter and Instagram: @ufcgymindia, Facebook.com/ufcgymindia, youtube.com/ufcgymindia, www.ufcgym.in.

About Sumadhura Group

With over three decades of expertise, Sumadhura Group is a leading real estate developer with a strong presence across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Known for its commitment to quality, timely delivery, and customer-centric design, the Group has delivered a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial developments.

Sumadhura Group focuses on creating lifestyle-driven communities that prioritize sustainability, open spaces and long-term wellbeing. By partnering with globally recognized brands such as UFC GYM, the Group continues to raise benchmarks in residential living, offering residents holistic environments that support comfort, connectivity and a balanced way of life.

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