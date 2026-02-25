UGC-Approved Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) signals a futuristic model for tech education in India

• Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM) launches Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) in BS in Computer Science as part of industry-academia partnership. • Aligned with Government of India’s agenda of industry apprenticeship driven ready workforce.

Eligibility and Admissions • Any 10+2 / Intermediate qualification from any State or Central Board with a minimum of 50% marks • Valid score/rank/percentile in TS-EAPCET / AP-EAMCET / JEE / NEET / CLAT / IPMAT / UGAT or any equivalent State-level entrance examination • Mandatory clearance of the VVISM–TalentSprint Joint Entrance Examination Degree: BS in Computer Science Certifying Authority: Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM), affiliated with Osmania University Specializations: In emerging technologies like AI and Cloud Duration and Format: 4 years (2 years on campus + 1 year of industry focused training + 1 year of apprenticeship) Cohort start date: July 2026 (Tentatively) Link to Apply: https://talentsprint.com/aedp-vvism Hyderabad, February 25, 2026: In the recently announced Union Budget 2026-27, the government has indicated shifting focus of workforce development through skilling, apprenticeships to make training more industry-aligned, meaningful and accessible.

In this context, it is interesting to note that Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM), a NAAC-accredited higher education institution affiliated with Osmania University, has announced the launch of Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) in BS Computer Science, as part of industry-academia partnership.

The four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme is being initiated in partnership with TalentSprint, part of Accenture, a leading global education company powered by AI.

Introduced under the UGC-approved AEDP framework, the programme is designed to integrate academic learning with structured industry apprenticeship, preparing students to graduate as industry-ready tech professionals. The collaboration brings together VVISM’s academic foundation and TalentSprint’s industry-aligned learning delivery to address one of the most critical aspects in today’s engineering education, that of employability challenge.

The Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) represents a shift away from the traditional “learn first, work later” approach. Under the UGC-AEDP model, up to 40% of curriculum delivery is led by industry, allowing students to gain hands-on experience through AI-driven applied labs, live projects, and continuous mentorship. The programme ensures that students receive up to two years of hands-on real-world exposure before graduation, transforming coders into creators, learners into leaders, and graduates into industry-ready professionals. Backed by one year of assured apprenticeship, AI-driven applied learning, and industry integration, the programme equips students to thrive in a rapidly evolving, AI-led world.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. M. R. S. Surya Narayana Reddy, Director – Admissions, VVISM, said, “AEDP is a futuristic model for tech education through apprenticeship integrating learning, AI-driven applied labs, and continuous mentorship. The BS in Computer Science degree programme reflects institute’s commitment to reimagining engineering education through industry integration and experiential learning. Our approach is in sync with the government’s skilling, training, internship and apprenticeship agenda. The collaboration with TalentSprint strengthens this vision by aligning academic rigour with industry expectations, particularly in emerging technology domains like AI and cloud.” AEDP learners will be exposed to the latest technologies through guided internships, live projects, and industry mentorship. This strengthens employability and industry readiness prior to graduation. The students who join the programme receive practical learning in the form of bootcamps, programming challenges, hackathons, and industry-based projects, with ongoing guidance provided by industry experts. Through these, the learners graduate with practical skills, professional readiness, a portfolio of projects and workplace experience.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://talentsprint.com/aedp-vvism About Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM): Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems & Management, a UGC Autonomous Institution, accredited with NAAC ‘A+’ and affiliated with Osmania University, offers innovative, industry-driven, and globally relevant programmes. With a proud 28-year legacy, the institute provides BBA, PGDM, and MBA programmes, along with a 4-year BS Computer Science programme, designed to foster academic excellence, leadership, entrepreneurial capabilities, and holistic development, nurturing future-ready professionals and leaders.

Website: https://www.vishwavishwani.ac.in About TalentSprint TalentSprint, part of Accenture, is a global leader in building deep expertise across emerging technologies, leadership, and management areas. With over 15 years of education excellence, TalentSprint designs and delivers high-impact, outcome-driven learning solutions for individuals, institutions, and enterprises. Blending a legacy of impact with Accenture’s global reach, TalentSprint partners with leading enterprises and top-tier academic institutions to co-create industry-relevant learning experiences that drive measurable learning outcomes at scale.

Today as part of Accenture LearnVantage, TalentSprint plays a critical role in helping institutions and organizations become talent creators—equipping people with the skills needed to lead in an era defined by technology, data, and AI. Through strategic upskilling, reskilling, and AI readiness programs, TalentSprint is committed to putting people at the center of reinvention. Our end-to-end learning journeys across emerging technologies and next-gen leadership drive measurable business value, long-term capability building, and sustained competitive advantage. Visit www.talentsprint.com.

