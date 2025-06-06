DT
UIDAI records over 211 Cr Aadhaar authentication transactions in May



ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Aadhaar number holders carried out over 211 crores authentication transactions, pushing the total number of such transactions since Aadhaar's inception to more than 15,223 crores (152.23 billion), according to a release by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The ministry reported that the transaction in May 2025 saw more transactions, as compared to the same month last year, when 201.76 Cr such transactions were carried out.

This growth in number is a reflection of how Aadhaar-based authentication has been playing a facilitating role in effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers.

"The growing authentication numbers highlight the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, and the growth of digital economy in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

A consistent growth was also witnessed by the UIDAI's AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions. In May, over 15 crore face authentication transactions were done, which highlights the adoption of this authentication modality and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders.

"More than 100 entities, both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers, among others, are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services," they added.

In May 2025, over 37 crore Aadhaar-based e-KYC transactions were conducted, underscoring the growing adoption of digital verification in sectors like banking and non-banking financial services, enhancing customer experience and facilitating ease of doing business.

Last month, UIDAI began sharing non-personal, anonymised data from the Aadhaar Dashboard on the open government data platform, data.gov.in, according to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The move aims to further promote transparency, research, and data-driven policy making. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

