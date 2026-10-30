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Home / Business / Ujaas and FICCI YFLO strive to make menstrual health conversations open and crosses 13,000 reach

Ujaas and FICCI YFLO strive to make menstrual health conversations open and crosses 13,000 reach

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Menstrual health continues to be a taboo and shrouded with myths. Lack of awareness leaves many young girls unable to ask questions and take care of themselves confidently. To address this, besides sanitary products, girls and women need information, conversations, an enabling environment to openly discuss their concerns and take charge of their health. Ujaas, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust, works towards menstrual health awareness and education. As of August 2026, the impact of this initiative has touched more than 13,000 people, as per latest data.

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In its association with FICCI YFLO, Ujaas aims to increase awareness on menstrual health and hygiene among girls and women. The program offers sessions around understanding menstruation, personal hygiene, use and disposal of menstrual products, nutrition and self-care. It also addresses various myths around the physiology and management of menstruation. Besides, the initiative also strives to improve girls' and women's body confidence and educate them on their bodies so they can comfortably ask questions related to their health.

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Dr Tania Nijhawan, Chairperson, FICCI YFLO said, "Menstrual health is not only about management but also about education and empowerment. When the topic of menstruation is shrouded with myths and lack of information, many girls and women still hesitate to ask questions and understand their bodies. Through our association with Ujaas, we aim to create an open forum and encourage conversations around menstruation, address the various taboos and empower young girls and women to have better control over their health and bodies."

The Ujaas initiative takes out awareness sessions on menstrual health management, tailored to the requirement of the audience, considering girls/women of different age groups. Along with conducting sessions with girls, women, Adolescents and Mothers, The Ujaas program also organizes sessions for boys and men to create a healthy and informed dialogue space on menstrual health. Besides involving teachers, ASHA, Anganwadi and NSS workers, the initiative reaches out to young students through such awareness programs.

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The sessions cover a wide range of discussion on menstruation. It includes periods and the menstrual cycle, menstrual hygiene, sanitary napkins use and disposal, pain-relief exercises and safe/unsafe touch. The discussions also include PCOS/PCOD, menopause and how mothers can best support their daughters during their puberty and periods. The interactive mode of the sessions encourages participants to openly ask questions and help build trust.

Access to menstrual hygiene products is another crucial aspect of menstrual health and the Ujaas initiative addresses this by distributing sanitary hygiene products. With an open and interactive forum, many women and girls asked questions and shared their concerns with the Aditya Birla Education Trust team, regarding the use and safety of different sanitary products. Besides, Ujaas Green supports women's self-help groups to set up cloth-pad manufacturing units with the help of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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