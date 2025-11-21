UK-Based Physioneeds Academy Expands Advanced Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Programs Across India

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: Physioneeds Academy London (UK), in collaboration with Physioneeds Academy India, has announced a major expansion of its academic portfolio, introducing an extensive range of advanced programs for physiotherapists and healthcare professionals across India. The initiative aims to strengthen clinical skills and provide globally aligned training in physiotherapy, rehabilitation, integrative health, and alternative therapies.

The academy will now offer PG Certificate, Certificate, and Instructorship programs in Orthopaedic Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Orthopaedic Manual Therapy and Rehabilitation, and Soft Tissue Manual Therapy, along with specialised tracks for modern clinical practice. To support focused upskilling, a complete set of Intensive Programs has been launched in: Sports Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Orthopaedic Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Orthopaedic Manual Therapy, Paediatric Physiotherapy and Rehab, A-Z Shoulder Physiotherapy and Rehab, A-Z Spine Physiotherapy and Rehab, and A-Z Knee Physiotherapy and Rehab.

Physioneeds Academy has also introduced a comprehensive suite of Specialised Physio Courses covering Positional Release Therapy, Sports and Gym Injuries, Dry Needling, 3D Release, Soft Tissue Manual Therapy, Clinical Anatomy, Active Release Therapy, Clinical Palpation (Upper & Lower Quadrant), KKMT 3D Manual Therapy (Peripheral, Upper Extremity & Lower Extremity Joint Mobilization), Sports Massage, Musculofascial Release, Trigger Point Therapy, Muscle Energy Technique, Advanced Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization, Kinesiology Taping, Tapedia - Encyclopedia of Taping, and Sports Rehabilitation.

Expanding its multidisciplinary approach, the academy is launching Integrative Programs in Sports Medicine, Mental Health, Pulmonary Health, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Neurology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Gastroenterology, Geriatrics, Endocrinology, Dermatology, Cardiology, Hypertension Management, Sexology, and Pain Management.

Its holistic framework further includes Alternative Therapy Courses in Essential Oil Therapy, Aromatherapy, Color Therapy, Music Therapy, Mindfulness, Meditation, Yoga, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Sujok Therapy, Reflexology, and Acupressure.

"Our goal is to bridge the gap between conventional physiotherapy education and real-world clinical excellence," said a spokesperson for Physioneeds Academy. "By combining global standards with India-focused clinical needs, we aim to empower practitioners to deliver higher-quality, outcome-based care."

With this expansion, Physioneeds Academy strengthens its position as a leading hub for clinically relevant, internationally oriented professional education.

