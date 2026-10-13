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Home / Business / UK brings 200 businesses to India to accelerate implementation of trade deal: Harjinder Kang

UK brings 200 businesses to India to accelerate implementation of trade deal: Harjinder Kang

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ANI
Updated At : 09:16 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The United Kingdom has brought around 200 businesses to India as part of efforts to move its Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with India from negotiations to implementation, Trade Commissioner Harjinder Kang said on Tuesday, highlighting opportunities for companies across sectors including artificial intelligence, medical devices and food and beverages.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UK-India CETA Marketplace, described as the first business activation under the agreement, Kang said the UK had brought one of its largest delegations to India, comprising three secretaries of state, seven regional mayors and a chair of a local authority.

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The visit aims to encourage businesses to take advantage of the trade agreement, which came into force on July 15, Kang said.

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“What we're trying to do is encourage businesses to take that up,” he said, referring to the opportunities created by CETA.

Kang said the UK was showcasing industries that could benefit from the agreement, including medical devices, artificial intelligence, food and beverages, and automobiles. He also pointed to the presence of British brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley and Range Rover at the event.

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He said regular business visits between the two countries were helping build momentum around the agreement, noting that Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier led a business delegation to the UK.

Kang also highlighted plans to deepen cooperation between Maharashtra and the UK, following a meeting involving Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, UK secretaries of state and regional representatives.

He said the discussions focused on how Maharashtra could serve as an example of implementing CETA, encouraging businesses in the state to use the agreement and identifying areas for collaboration.

On India's economic outlook, Kang said the UK remained optimistic about the country's growth prospects and wanted to strengthen its economic partnership with India.

“We are still very optimistic about India's opportunity. It's one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” he said, adding that India was on a trajectory to become the world's third-largest economy in the coming years.

“We would love to be part of that story because when India does well, the UK does well,” Kang said.

He described the outlook for the two countries as positive, saying continued cooperation could create mutual benefits as businesses begin implementing the trade agreement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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