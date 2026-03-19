DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / UK confers Knighthood on Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran

UK confers Knighthood on Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran

Honour conferred on Chandrasekaran by Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:57 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Image credit/LinkedIn/N. Chandrasekaran
Advertisement

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has been conferred with honorary Knighthood by the British government in recognition of his stellar contribution to strengthening India-UK business relations.

Advertisement

He was presented the ‘Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE)’ at an event at the British high commissioner’s residence here on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

“The Tata Group is a long-standing investor in the UK with operations spanning automotive, steel, technology, and consumer sectors. It plays an important role in supporting UK jobs, advanced manufacturing, and the transition to clean technologies,” the high commission said in a statement.

Advertisement

“As Chairman of Tata Group, he has made an exceptional contribution to UK-India business relations and to investing in the UK over many years,” it said.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, described Chandrasekaran as “an amazing friend of the UK and an iconic figure in India’s corporate world”.

Advertisement

The honour was conferred on Chandrasekaran by Cameron on behalf of the British King Charles III.

“The honorary knighthood is testament to his impact on global business and his many contributions to advancing growth opportunities between the UK and India,” the high commissioner said at the event.

Cameron said Chandrasekaran’s leadership “embodies” entrepreneurial spirit, foresight, vision and aspiration, which has helped to take UK-India business relations to the next level.

“Chandrasekaran has been driven by a deep and long-standing belief in stronger UK and India trade links. Today, the Tata Group is among the biggest Indian employers in the UK, with 19 subsidiaries based there,” she said.

In his remarks, Chandrasekaran said the honour was not only his alone but it also belonged equally to “all colleagues in the Tata Group”.

“With over 70,000 employees, the Tata Group has shared a strong and enduring relationship with the United Kingdom across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors as also iconic British brands like JLR and Tetley,” he said.

“Looking ahead, our commitment to the UK remains strong and unwavering. We continue to invest in the UK — in JLR’s (Jaguar Land Rover’s) transformation into an all-electric future, in advanced manufacturing, particularly battery technology, in green steel making and in strengthening the innovation ecosystems that will shape the industries of tomorrow,” he added.

Chandrasekaran said, “Our resolve is to deepen the partnership — to build, to serve, and to create a future of shared prosperity between the UK, India and Tata Group.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts