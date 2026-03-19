UK confers Knighthood on Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has been conferred with honorary Knighthood by the British government in recognition of his stellar contribution to strengthening India-UK business relations.

Advertisement

He was presented the ‘Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE)’ at an event at the British high commissioner’s residence here on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

“The Tata Group is a long-standing investor in the UK with operations spanning automotive, steel, technology, and consumer sectors. It plays an important role in supporting UK jobs, advanced manufacturing, and the transition to clean technologies,” the high commission said in a statement.

Advertisement

“As Chairman of Tata Group, he has made an exceptional contribution to UK-India business relations and to investing in the UK over many years,” it said.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, described Chandrasekaran as “an amazing friend of the UK and an iconic figure in India’s corporate world”.

Advertisement

The honour was conferred on Chandrasekaran by Cameron on behalf of the British King Charles III.

“The honorary knighthood is testament to his impact on global business and his many contributions to advancing growth opportunities between the UK and India,” the high commissioner said at the event.

Cameron said Chandrasekaran’s leadership “embodies” entrepreneurial spirit, foresight, vision and aspiration, which has helped to take UK-India business relations to the next level.

“Chandrasekaran has been driven by a deep and long-standing belief in stronger UK and India trade links. Today, the Tata Group is among the biggest Indian employers in the UK, with 19 subsidiaries based there,” she said.

In his remarks, Chandrasekaran said the honour was not only his alone but it also belonged equally to “all colleagues in the Tata Group”.

“With over 70,000 employees, the Tata Group has shared a strong and enduring relationship with the United Kingdom across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors as also iconic British brands like JLR and Tetley,” he said.

“Looking ahead, our commitment to the UK remains strong and unwavering. We continue to invest in the UK — in JLR’s (Jaguar Land Rover’s) transformation into an all-electric future, in advanced manufacturing, particularly battery technology, in green steel making and in strengthening the innovation ecosystems that will shape the industries of tomorrow,” he added.

Chandrasekaran said, “Our resolve is to deepen the partnership — to build, to serve, and to create a future of shared prosperity between the UK, India and Tata Group.”