UK-India corridor can go beyond trade to build integrated value chains with India as trusted hub: Rajan Bharti Mittal

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): UK-India corridor offers strong potential to move beyond trade and build integrated value chains, with India serving as a trusted hub for manufacturing, innovation and access to high-growth markets, said Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

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Speaking at the UK-India Week 2026 during the session "India's Growth Story: Building the Next Decade of UK-India Opportunity, Mittal highlighted India's position as a "rare" bright spot of growth and visibility despite uncertain global economic situation.

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"At a time when the global order is being reshaped, India stands out as a rare bright spot of growth and stability," he said.

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Mittal noted that India is on track to expand from a USD 4 trillion economy to a projected USD 10 trillion economy, making it an indispensable market for global businesses.

"As India moves from a USD 4 trillion to a projected USD 10 trillion economy, any global corporate strategy that overlooks this market risks missing the defining growth story of the next decade," he said.

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Adding to this, Mittal further stressed future growth will increasingly be driven by co-creation and long-term partnerships. Additionally, he highlighted the potential of the UK-India partnership stressing economic corridor between the two countries offers opportunities that extend beyond trade.

He said the shared democratic values and institutional alignment of India and the United Kingdom could help build integrated value chains, with India serving as a trusted base for manufacturing, innovation and supplying high-growth markets across Africa and other regions.

"For the UK-India corridor, the opportunity is especially compelling. With shared democratic values and institutional alignment, this partnership can go beyond trade to build integrated value chains, leveraging India as a trusted base to manufacture, innovate, and serve high-growth markets across Africa and beyond," he added.

Mittal also underlined India's institutional strengths, saying the country's rule of law, independent regulators and democratic framework have strengthened its position as a reliable long-term partner for global businesses. (ANI)

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