UK inflation above 10% as food prices rise

London, April 19
The price of food in the UK rose at the fastest pace in 45 years last month in keeping inflation above 10% for a seventh straight month amid a cost-of-living crisis that has fuelled a wave of strikes by government workers.
Food prices jumped 19.2% in the 12 months through February, the biggest increase since August 1977, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. — AP
