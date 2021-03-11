UK inflation hits 40-yr high of 10.1%

LONDON, August 17
Britain’s inflation rate rose to a new 40-year high of 10.1% in July, as rising food prices tightened a cost-of-living squeeze fuelled by soaring energy prices. Consumer prices inflation hit double digits, a jump from 9.4% in June and higher than analysts’ central forecast of 9.8%. — AP
