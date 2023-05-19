UK telecom firm BT to axe up to 55,000 jobs

London, May 18

UK telecom company BT Group said on Thursday it plans to shed up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade and replace some of them with artificial intelligence, as part of an overhaul aimed at slimming down its workforce to slash costs.

BT, which has 130,000 workers, including both staff and contractors, said in its latest earnings report its number of employees would be reduced to between 75,000 and 90,000 by 2030. — AP