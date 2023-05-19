UK telecom firm BT to axe up to 55,000 jobs

London, May 18
UK telecom company BT Group said on Thursday it plans to shed up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade and replace some of them with artificial intelligence, as part of an overhaul aimed at slimming down its workforce to slash costs.
BT, which has 130,000 workers, including both staff and contractors, said in its latest earnings report its number of employees would be reduced to between 75,000 and 90,000 by 2030. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...