Home / Business / UK to import smartphones, optical fibre cables, inverters at zero duty from India under FTA 

UK to import smartphones, optical fibre cables, inverters at zero duty from India under FTA 

The deal opens up export potential for Indian software firms with the inclusion of IT and IT-enabled services in the list
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
India’s electronics sector has received a major boost, as exports of smartphones, optical fibre cables, and inverters to the United Kingdom will attract zero import duty under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed on Thursday.

Also read: India, UK ink historic Free Trade Agreement

Historic day for India-UK relations: PM Modi on free trade deal

The India-UK FTA opens up export potential for Indian software firms with the inclusion of IT and IT-enabled services in the list.

“Zero-duty access expected to accelerate exports of electronic products, with smartphones, optical fibre cables, and inverters set to strengthen India’s foothold in the UK market,” an official source said.

