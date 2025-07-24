UK to import smartphones, optical fibre cables, inverters at zero duty from India under FTA 

India’s electronics sector has received a major boost, as exports of smartphones, optical fibre cables, and inverters to the United Kingdom will attract zero import duty under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed on Thursday.

The India-UK FTA opens up export potential for Indian software firms with the inclusion of IT and IT-enabled services in the list.

“Zero-duty access expected to accelerate exports of electronic products, with smartphones, optical fibre cables, and inverters set to strengthen India’s foothold in the UK market,” an official source said.