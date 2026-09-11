uKnowva Builds Momentum in Enterprise HRMS Market with AI Led Approach to HR Transformation

Vicky Jain, CEO & Co-founder, uKnowva HRMS INDIA, 11th September 2026: uKnowva, an AI-Native Enterprise HRMS Software serving 200+ clients across 10+ countries is strengthening its enterprise focus as organisations increasingly look to modernise legacy HR infrastructure and adopt more intelligent and scalable workforce management solutions.

Since 2016, uKnowva has built its HR technology platform to help organisations digitise, automate and optimise their HR operations. According to company data, the platform serves over 800,000 daily users across 15+ industries. The company has also expanded its presence across more than 10 countries, with enterprise clients including Cadila, Rubicon, Ambit, Mukand Group, Alten India, Kotak Mahindra, Canara HSBC, Indostar, Bajaj Allianz and Delhivery.

Advertisement

Vicky Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, uKnowva HRMS, said, “Enterprise HR is moving beyond simply digitising existing processes. Businesses today need HR technology that can understand context, adapt to their workflows and increasingly take on the heavy lifting of everyday operations. Our focus has been to build an enterprise platform where AI, automation and flexibility come together to solve real workforce challenges. The growth we are seeing reinforces the relevance of this approach, and we remain focused on building technology that can scale with the evolving needs of organisations.” A key part of uKnowva's growth strategy has been its AI native approach to HR technology. Rather than treating AI as an add on, the company has integrated it across the platform to automate routine processes, identify potential risks, recommend interventions and execute tasks across workflows. Its UI AI approach combines a familiar HR interface with AI capabilities, while UVA (uKnowva's Virtual Assistant) powered by MCP, enables HR professionals to complete tasks through natural language prompts. AI agents further support workflows and report generation.

Advertisement

This is complemented by a low code, no code architecture with hundreds of pre-built configurations, allowing enterprises to adapt the platform to their processes and customise workflows where required. uKnowva's platform covers the employee lifecycle from hire to retire, including talent acquisition, recruitment, onboarding, performance management, employee experience and exit management, alongside capabilities for local compliance, contract employee management and blue collar workforce management. Its ecosystem also includes a marketplace of more than 150 complementary HR applications.

As enterprises increasingly place HR technology at the centre of their workforce infrastructure, security and scalability have also become critical considerations. uKnowva offers both cloud and on premise deployment options, undergoes VAPT testing and regular security audits, follows OWASP best practices and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 certification, alongside a SOC 2 posture and GDPR ready documentation.

Advertisement

2026 marks another phase of growth for uKnowva, with the company further strengthening its enterprise business and leadership structure. Co-founder Abhay Talekar has taken on an exclusive Chief Business Officer role, while Roshan Thapa has stepped into the newly created position of Business Development Director. The moves follow a funding round raised in 2025, with the company directing investments towards AI innovation, process improvements and talent to further strengthen its enterprise capabilities.

With its expanding enterprise footprint, growing user base and continued investment in AI and product capabilities, uKnowva is entering its next phase of growth focused on enabling organisations to build more agile, automated and data driven workplaces.

About uKnowva HRMS Founded in 2016 by Vicky Jain, Abhay Talekar, and Priyanka Bhor Jain, uKnowva is an AI-powered Human Capital Management (HCM) platform that enables organisations to digitise, automate, and optimise their HR operations. The platform offers an integrated suite of solutions across recruitment, onboarding, leaves, attendance and payroll, performance management, employee engagement, learning, collaboration, and advanced HR analytics, helping businesses build agile, data-driven workplaces. Serving organisations across more than 10 countries, including India, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tanzania, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, uKnowva combines enterprise-grade capabilities with a scalable, customer-first approach. In September 2025, the company raised USD 0.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Parv Network, Growth 91, and Aapna Infotech to accelerate its AI innovation, strengthen sales and marketing, expand its partner ecosystem, and drive international growth. Recognised with multiple awards & recognitions from companies like Frost & Sullivan, Nasscom, Software Suggest, StartupHR & ISSIP, uKnowva continues to empower enterprises with intelligent, future-ready HR solutions.

For more information, visit www.uknowva.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)