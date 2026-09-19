uKnowva Emerges as India’s Most Advanced AI-Native HR Tech Platform, Redefining Enterprise Workforce Management

uKnowva’s enterprise-grade, AI-native HRMS platform INDIA, 19th September 2026: The Indian enterprise HR technology sector is undergoing a massive shift, yet many platforms still treat Artificial Intelligence as a superficial add-on. Breaking this mould, uKnowva HRMS—an AI-Native HCM platform serving 200+ enterprise clients across ten countries—has firmly established itself as India’s most advanced AI-native HR tech platform. By embedding AI into its foundational architecture, uKnowva delivers a truly autonomous, context-aware HR experience. Today, the platform powers over 800,000 daily users across 15+ industries, setting a new gold standard for intelligent workforce infrastructure.

"Most HR tools simply bolt AI onto legacy interfaces, but true transformation requires a native approach," said Vicky Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, uKnowva HRMS . "We built uKnowva from the ground up as an AI-native engine. By integrating intelligence directly into core workflows and data processing, we are not just giving HR teams better software; we are giving them an autonomous digital workforce that anticipates needs and drives strategic growth." The cornerstone of uKnowva’s AI-native leadership is the synergy between UVA (uKnowva’s Virtual Assistant) and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) . UVA acts as the cognitive interface, allowing users to navigate complex systems and execute workflows using natural language. Complementing this, MCP establishes a secure bridge between uKnowva and external enterprise systems or third-party AI agents. This transforms the platform into a central intelligence hub, enabling seamless, cross-platform automation and elevating AI interactions across the entire organisational ecosystem.

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This native architecture comes to life through specialised AI Agents. The new Report Agent generates and summarises HR insights via natural language. Meanwhile, the Workflow Agents, Data Cleaning, and AI Helpdesk Support Agents automate backend operations and allow users to track tickets conversationally.

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uKnowva’s AI also deeply enhances data processing. OCR-powered fields automatically extract data from documents, while AI agents embedded within workflow text areas dynamically generate or refine text based on real-time context. For performance management, the AI Content Assistant automatically drafts structured review comments, ensuring consistent feedback while eliminating administrative bottlenecks.

The platform’s AI extends to the distributed workforce. uKnowva introduces smart attendance mechanisms, including Selfie Attendance and Facial Recognition, coupled with Live Location Tracking. Crucially, the Offline Attendance App ensures uninterrupted data capture in low-connectivity zones.

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Strategically, uKnowva leverages its intelligent framework to power Individual Development Plans (IDPs), Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs), and Succession Planning. By analysing skills and readiness, the platform helps build resilient leadership pipelines. Additionally, Twig templating allows for the dynamic population of employee data, delivering personalised communications at scale.

As the Indian HR tech market matures, uKnowva’s AI-native philosophy positions it to lead the next wave of enterprise transformation, empowering organisations to build agile, autonomous, and future-ready workplaces.

About uKnowva HRMS Founded in 2016 by Vicky Jain, Abhay Talekar, and Priyanka Bhor Jain, uKnowva is an AI-powered Human Capital Management (HCM) platform that enables organisations to digitise, automate, and optimise their HR operations. The platform offers an integrated suite of solutions across recruitment, onboarding, leaves, attendance and payroll, performance management, employee engagement, learning, collaboration, and advanced HR analytics, helping businesses build agile, data-driven workplaces. Serving organisations across more than 10+ countries, including India, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tanzania, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, uKnowva combines enterprise-grade capabilities with a scalable, customer-first approach. In September 2025, the company raised USD 0.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Parv Network, Growth 91, and Aapna Infotech to accelerate its AI innovation, strengthen sales and marketing, expand its partner ecosystem, and drive international growth. Recognised with multiple awards & recognitions from companies like Frost & Sullivan, Nasscom, Software Suggest, StartupHR & ISSIP, uKnowva continues to empower organisations with intelligent, future-ready HR solutions.

For more information, visit www.uknowva.com.

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