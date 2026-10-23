uKnowva HCM is launching new services in the United States, now serving staffing solutions along with HR technology

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: uKnowva HCM, a decade old HR Tech platform from India with operations across 10 + countries, has expanded services in the US market by introducing staffing technology. The expansion comes with a strategic partnership with BWSI & Fundedd to help staffing agencies streamline operations, strengthen cash flow, and accelerate growth.

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uKnowva recently announced the launch of uKnowva Staffing in the United States, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the North American technology market. After successfully implementing the core HCM platform, they have introduced the new uKnowva Staffing platform to help staffing agencies modernize operations, improve business visibility, and scale with greater efficiency and control.

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The launch is part of the partnership with- BWSI, which has been the trusted staffing tech provider in the US since 1981. uKnowva will be carrying forward their deep understanding of staffing operations while advancing a broader vision for technology-enabled growth. With configurable integrations and support for established business tools, uKnowva Staffing is built to help firms reduce manual work, improve coordination across teams, and establish operational foundations that can scale alongside their business. The offering will also extend to managed services and recruitment process outsourcing for organizations seeking additional support across recruiting and business operations.

As staffing agencies face increasing pressure to fill positions faster, manage distributed workforces, protect margins, and navigate complex cash-flow cycles, operational efficiency has become a strategic business priority. uKnowva Staffing will bring critical staffing workflows together in a

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cloud-based platform, helping agencies connect recruiting, workforce management, and back-office operations in a unified environment.

The platform will support the staffing lifecycle from candidate sourcing and applicant tracking to interview coordination, digital onboarding, job and assignment management, time and attendance, expense tracking, invoicing, and payroll data transfers. AI-powered candidate matching, searchable candidate profiles, integrated communications, and customizable reporting help recruiting teams work more efficiently, while real-time insights into recruiting pipelines, resource utilization, gross profit, and receivables give business leaders greater visibility into performance.

“Entering the US market and new tech horizon is an important milestone in our vision for uKnowva. We are building on decades of experience in the HR & Recruitment industry while bringing a renewed focus on the technology, visibility, and operational agility that modern staffing businesses need to compete and grow. Our ambition is to help staffing leaders spend less time navigating fragmented processes and more time building client relationships, expanding their business, and delivering results,” said Vicky Jain, CEO & Founder of uKnowva Staffing.

Extending the vision through a strategic partnership with Fundedd

To strengthen its staffing tech launch in the US, uKnowva HCM is also partnering with Fundedd to bring technology and invoicing capabilities together in a more comprehensive solution for staffing agencies. Together, uKnowva Staffing and Fundedd bring two essential elements of staffing-business growth into closer alignment: the technology to run operations more effectively and the financial flexibility to keep business moving forward.

For staffing businesses, growth often creates a fundamental financial challenge: payroll and other operating expenses must be covered before clients pay their invoices. Even firms with strong demand and healthy receivables can face working-capital constraints that limit their ability to take on new contracts, expand placements, or respond to changing client needs.

Fundedd addresses this challenge through invoicing solutions for staffing agencies, including accounts receivable factoring.

“Staffing agencies need more than strong demand to grow successfully. They need the operational infrastructure to manage increasing complexity and the financial flexibility to meet payroll, navigate client payment cycles, and take on new opportunities. Our partnership with uKnowva Staffing brings together complementary capabilities to help staffing businesses address these challenges more holistically. We share a commitment to giving agencies greater confidence as they scale their operations and pursue their next stage of growth,” said Rahul Bajaj, Founder & Chairman of Fundedd.

A new chapter in staffing technology

The launch of uKnowva Staffing represents a broader step in uKnowva's growth strategy: taking its technology expertise into new markets and building solutions around the operational realities of the industries it serves. With an established industry legacy, a modern staffing technology platform, and a strategic financial partnership, uKnowva Staffing enters the US market with a clear ambition: to help staffing agencies operate smarter, scale faster, and build businesses ready for what comes next.

About uKnowva Staffing

uKnowva Staffing is a cloud-based staffing technology platform that helps staffing agencies manage recruiting, applicant tracking, digital onboarding, workforce operations, time and attendance, expenses, invoicing, and related business processes. Formerly known as BWSI, the business brings staffing-industry experience dating back to 1981, with a continued focus on operational efficiency, business visibility, and scalable growth.

About uKnowva HCM

Founded in 2010 by Vicky Jain, Abhay Talekar, and Priyanka Bhor Jain, uKnowva is an AI-powered Human Capital Management (HCM platform that enables organisations to digitise, automate, and optimise their HR operations. The platform offers an integrated suite of solutions across recruitment, onboarding, leaves, attendance and payroll, performance management, employee engagement, learning, collaboration, and

advanced HR analytics, helping businesses build agile, data-driven workplaces. Serving organisations across more than 10 countries, including India, the US, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tanzania, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, uKnowva combines enterprise-grade capabilities with a scalable, customer-first approach. In September 2025, the company raised USD 0.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Parv Network, Growth 91, and Aapna Infotech to accelerate its AI innovation, strengthen sales and marketing, expand its partner ecosystem, and drive international growth. Recognised with multiple awards & recognitions from companies like Frost & Sullivan, Nasscom, Software Suggest, StartupHR & ISSIP, uKnowva continues to empower organisations with intelligent, future-ready HR solutions.

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Please contact: Janmit Manchanda | janmitkaur.manchanda@conv.in

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