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Home / Business / Ulster University hosts Jaipur Literature Festival in Belfast

Ulster University hosts Jaipur Literature Festival in Belfast

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ANI
Updated At : 03:58 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Belfast [Northern Island], July 28: Ulster University welcomed the internationally acclaimed Jaipur Literature Festival to Belfast in June, positioning Northern Ireland as a vibrant destination for culture, creativity and international student experience. Festival featuring leading Indian voices including Shashi Tharoor highlights Belfast and Northern Ireland as globally connected destinations for culture, creativity and international study.

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The Belfast programme marked the opening leg of the inaugural all-island edition of the festival, bringing leading Irish, Indian and international writers, historians, thinkers and performers to Ulster University's Belfast campus for three days of discussions, performances and cultural exchange.

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Among the internationally recognised figures appearing were Indian politician, diplomat and bestselling author Shashi Tharoor, who joined constitutional law expert David Kenny to discuss democracy and constitutional traditions in India and Ireland, alongside historian and Jaipur Literature Festival co-founder William Dalrymple and oral historian and author Aanchal Malhotra.

Milan, an Ulster University MBA student from Bangalore who previously studied at Jain University, said:

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"Seeing Indian culture, literature and music celebrated here in Belfast made me feel instantly at home, and it was especially exciting to see globally recognised speakers such as Shashi Tharoor as part of the programme.

"It also showed how international and welcoming Belfast is as a city. Studying at Ulster University has given me opportunities to experience global events like this while building friendships and becoming part of a really supportive community."

Hosted at Ulster University and supported by the Government of Ireland and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the festival explored themes including identity, history, politics, climate, theatre and contemporary culture, while celebrating cultural connections between Ireland and India.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, said:

"Welcoming the Jaipur Literature Festival to Belfast has been an important cultural moment for both the University and the city.

"For our international students especially, events like this create a strong sense of belonging while showcasing Belfast and Northern Ireland as welcoming, creative and culturally vibrant places to live and study."

Nirlipta, an Ulster University MBA student from Bangalore, India, added:

"What makes Ulster University special is the mix of academic opportunities and cultural experiences both inside and outside the classroom. The festival created such an energetic atmosphere on campus and across Belfast, and as an Indian student it was amazing to see these cultural connections celebrated here in Northern Ireland."

Contact:

Press Office

pressoffice@ulster.ac.uk

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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