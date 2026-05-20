VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: In a world driven by deadlines, long working hours, and constant workplace pressure, sometimes all it takes is a little Bollywood to lighten the mood. This International HR Day, Ultra Play OTT, India's first Hindi-exclusive OTT platform from the stable of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, captures exactly that emotion with a quirky spoof-style Digital Ad that turns a routine job interview into a full-blown Bollywood moment, An Interview Gone Filmy, a humorous reminder of how deeply cinema is woven into our everyday lives, even in the middle of a job interview.

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Built around the platform's evergreen #HarPalFilmy philosophy, the campaign reflects how Bollywood naturally spills into conversations, emotions, and moments of stress, often becoming an instinctive form of comfort and escape for audiences across generations.

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The Digital Ad begins like any regular interview, before quickly taking a hilarious turn as the candidate unknowingly answers every question using popular Bollywood film titles. As the interaction unfolds, iconic names like R Rajkumar, Tezaab, Banarasi Babu, Kaali Charan, Narsimha, Virasat, Namak Haraam, Kuwara Baap, Apna Sapna Money Money, Betaab, and Ghajini seamlessly become part of the conversation, leaving the interviewer increasingly confused and viewers thoroughly entertained.

At a time when conversations around workplace burnout, hybrid work culture, and mental fatigue continue to grow, the campaign also subtly reflects how entertainment and familiar cinema often become small but meaningful respites during demanding workdays.

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Speaking about the campaign, Sushilkumar Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said, "Bollywood has always been a part of our everyday lives, sometimes in ways we don't even notice. With this campaign, we wanted to capture that instinctive connection in a fun and relatable way. 'Har Pal Filmy' is not just about the films we watch, but the way cinema becomes a part of who we are, even in the most unexpected moments like an interview."

Adding to this, Brinda Agrawal, CMO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, shared, "Today's audiences are constantly balancing work pressure, long hours, and fast-paced routines. With 'An Interview Gone Filmy', we wanted to create a light-hearted digital ad that instantly feels relatable while reminding people how cinema continues to be a simple source of comfort, humour, and connection in everyday life."

Conceptualised in-house, An Interview Gone Filmy is part of Ultra Play OTT's #HarPalFilmy campaign, which highlights how cinema naturally blends into everyday life. The campaign will be amplified across digital and social media platforms through relatable, workplace-inspired content.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmhE_y-clXc

Pioneering the future of entertainment since 1982, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has consistently evolved with changing formats, from home video to digital streaming. As a leading content syndicator and custodian of a vast film library, Ultra continues to preserve cinematic heritage while making it accessible to modern audiences. Through its D2C regional OTT platforms like Ultra Play (Hindi content), Ultra Jhakaas (Marathi regional OTT), and Ultra Gaane (audio, and video music streaming), Ultra Media is committed to preserving India's cinematic heritage while delivering compelling stories to audiences worldwide.

Viewership for Ultra Play OTT spans across India, led by Delhi and Mumbai, with strong traction in HSM Markets in India. Internationally, engagement is driven by markets such as the UAE, followed by the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand. With a curated catalogue of over 5,000+ hours across 1,800+ titles, the platform brings together classic and contemporary Hindi cinema featuring legendary stars and filmmakers. Focused on catalogue discovery and affordability, Ultra Play OTT is available at just ₹19 per week, catering to audiences across India and global markets.

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