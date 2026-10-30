UltraCor Twirl Breast Tissue Markers Introduced in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 30: As part of its commitment to advancing breast cancer care, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), India continues to invest in innovation and education in the breast intervention and biopsy space. Through its expanding portfolio of minimally invasive technologies and ongoing healthcare professional (HCP) training initiatives, BD aims to support clinicians in improving patient outcomes and procedural confidence.

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Breast tissue markers are implanted during or after a biopsy to mark the location of suspicious lesions. They facilitate accurate future localization for surgery, imaging follow-up, and treatment planning, particularly when lesions are no longer visible post-procedure. With the increasing adoption of minimally invasive breast procedures and Vacuum-Assisted Excision (VAE) techniques, precise lesion localization has become increasingly important. From a clinical perspective, breast cancer patients often undergo prolonged treatment pathways involving serial imaging, neoadjuvant therapy, surgery, and follow-up surveillance. In patients at risk of disease recurrence or where lesion response needs to be monitored over time, accurate marking of lesion locations is critical for tracking treatment progress, ensuring procedural accuracy, and supporting informed clinical decision-making throughout the patient journey. Healthcare providers require marker technologies that can remain stable within breast tissue and be clearly visualized across different imaging modalities throughout the patient journey.

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To address these needs, BD introduced the UltraCor™ Twirl™ Breast Tissue Markers in India. Designed for enhanced stability and precise placement, the Twirl™ marker supports improved procedural confidence through reduced migration risk and visibility across ultrasound, mammography, and MRI. The marker is expected to support healthcare providers in delivering advanced minimally invasive breast care while helping optimize treatment planning and follow-up pathways.

Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, “Aligned with our purpose of advancing the world of health, BD has been at the forefront of introducing innovative technologies and training HCPs continuously towards best practices for enhanced patient care. With the launch of the UltraCor™ Twirl™ Breast Tissue Markers we are confident of further supporting health care providers in India with advanced minimally invasive breast care technologies that align with evolving clinical needs and improve procedural outcomes that enable patient comfort.”

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A participating clinician commented, “The integration of advanced biopsy techniques with reliable marker technologies is critical for seamless patient care. Initiatives like this training play an important role in bridging evidence with real-world practice.”

The UltraCor™ Twirl™ Breast Tissue Markers are now available across India, with BD teams supporting healthcare providers through trainings and clinical education programs.

Education remains a key pillar of BD's commitment to advancing breast cancer management. To support knowledge exchange and promote evolving best practices in breast interventions, BD organized a multi-city educational program for Interventional Radiologists, Surgical Oncologists, and Gynecologists across India. The initiative focused on increasing awareness and clinical understanding of Vacuum-Assisted Excision (VAE) technology and breast tissue marker utilization in contemporary breast cancer management.

Conducted across Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai, the program brought together over 290+ healthcare professionals (HCPs) delivering a focused, multidisciplinary scientific agenda reinforcing evolving best practices in breast interventions. The educational sessions featured renowned global KOL, Dr. Henrique Lima Couto (Breast Surgeon-Mastologist, REDIMAMA–REDIMASTO, Brazil), whose insights enriched discussions around optimizing clinical outcomes and advancing minimally invasive breast care.

About BD India

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to healthcare.

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