UMC Hospitals Achieves a Landmark Milestone with Its First IVUS-Guided Coronary Intervention, Advancing Cardiac Care in Navi Mumbai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011), is proud to announce the successful completion of its first Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)-Guided Coronary Intervention at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, marking a significant advancement in the hospital's cardiac care capabilities and reaffirming its commitment to bringing world-class healthcare solutions to patients across Navi Mumbai and neighbouring regions.

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The procedure was successfully performed by Dr. Shrikant Naigude, utilizing advanced intravascular imaging technology to achieve enhanced precision in the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease.

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Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is a highly sophisticated imaging technology that uses a miniature ultrasound probe mounted on the tip of a coronary catheter. Unlike conventional angiography, which provides a two-dimensional silhouette of the blood vessels using contrast dye, IVUS enables physicians to visualize the artery from within, offering detailed cross-sectional images of the vessel wall, plaque composition, calcium burden, and the exact dimensions of the artery.

This real-time, high-resolution imaging allows interventional cardiologists to accurately assess the severity of blockages, select the optimal stent size, ensure precise stent deployment, and verify complete stent expansion and apposition against the vessel wall.

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The adoption of IVUS-guided coronary intervention offers several important advantages for patients, including enhanced procedural accuracy through detailed visualization of coronary anatomy, improved stent placement and optimization, reducing the risk of under-expansion or malposition, better long term clinical outcomes, including lower rates of restenosis (re-narrowing of arteries) and repeat procedures, reduced risk of complications, such as stent thrombosis and incomplete lesion treatment, personalized treatment planning based on precise measurements and plaque characterization and greater confidence in complex coronary interventions, particularly in patients with heavily calcified lesions, left main coronary artery disease, bifurcation lesions, and multi-vessel disease.

The integration of IVUS into interventional cardiology represents a globally accepted best practice and is increasingly recognized as a valuable tool in improving the safety and effectiveness of coronary angioplasty procedures.

Strengthening Advanced Cardiac Care at UMC Hospitals -

The successful execution of this procedure reflects the continued focus of UMC Hospitals on investing in advanced medical technologies and evidence-based treatment protocols. The hospital's cardiac sciences program is supported by experienced clinicians, modern catheterization laboratory infrastructure, critical care services, and multidisciplinary teams dedicated to comprehensive cardiovascular care.

UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, has steadily evolved into a trusted healthcare destination offering a broad spectrum of medical and surgical specialties. The hospital provides comprehensive services across cardiology, cardiac sciences, internal medicine, critical care, general surgery, orthopaedics, spine, nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, neurology, oncology, emergency medicine, diagnostics, and preventive healthcare.

With a patient-centric approach, state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and a commitment to clinical excellence, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, continues to strengthen its position as a centre for quality healthcare delivery in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

UMC Hospitals is part of Unihealth Hospitals Limited, a NSE Emerge-listed healthcare organization focused on building a robust and integrated healthcare ecosystem through investments in advanced medical infrastructure, clinical excellence, and accessible healthcare services.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, the Company is actively pursuing expansion opportunities aimed at increasing healthcare capacity, enhancing specialty care offerings, strengthening its clinical network, and bringing advanced medical technologies closer to the communities it serves. The Company remains committed to creating sustainable healthcare institutions that deliver high-quality care while addressing the evolving healthcare needs of patients across India and international markets.

The successful introduction of IVUS-guided coronary intervention at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, reflects this larger vision of continuously elevating healthcare standards through innovation, expertise, and patient-focused care.

This milestone represents more than the adoption of a new technology--it signifies UMC Hospitals' unwavering commitment to clinical innovation and excellence. As the hospital continues to expand its capabilities and introduce advanced treatment modalities, patients can look forward to greater access to sophisticated, evidence-based healthcare solutions closer to home.

Top of Form Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder and Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals Limited said, "The successful introduction of IVUS-guided coronary intervention at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing globally accepted, technology-enabled healthcare solutions closer to the communities we serve. As healthcare continues to evolve, our focus remains on investing in advanced clinical infrastructure, strengthening specialistled care, and adopting innovative treatment modalities that improve patient outcomes and safety.

This achievement is aligned with Unihealth Hospitals Limited's broader growth strategy of expanding our healthcare footprint, enhancing specialty and super-specialty capabilities, and building centers of excellence across our network. We believe that access to advanced medical technologies should not be limited to metropolitan centers alone, and we remain committed to creating world-class healthcare institutions that combine clinical excellence, compassionate care, and operational efficiency. The introduction of IVUS at UMC Hospitals is another important step in that direction and reflects our vision of setting new benchmarks in healthcare delivery for the future."Bottom of Form

Speaking on the milestone, Dr. Shrikant Naigude stated: "The introduction of IVUS-guided coronary intervention marks an important step forward in our ability to deliver precision-driven cardiac care. By providing detailed insights into the coronary arteries, IVUS enables us to make better-informed decisions during procedures, resulting in improved outcomes and enhanced patient safety. We are pleased to bring this advanced technology to the patients of Navi Mumbai and surrounding communities."

Unihealth Hospitals Limited

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel.

Through the Unihealth-UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets.

Driven by its mission of "Healthcare for All," Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023.

For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr.

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