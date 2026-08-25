UMC Hospitals, Nashik to Commence Patient Services from September 1, 2026

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Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Hospitals Limited (NSE EMERGE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011), an integrated healthcare services platform with operations across India and East Africa, today announced that UMC Hospitals, Nashik, its 200-bed tertiary care multi-specialty hospital, will commence patient services from September 1, 2026.

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The commencement of patient services marks a significant milestone in UniHealth's India expansion strategy and follows the hospital receiving its official Hospital Registration in June 2026. With the commissioning of UMC Hospitals, Nashik, UniHealth will further strengthen its domestic healthcare platform, comprising its operational facility at Navi Mumbai and its expanding network of healthcare assets across India and East Africa.

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The commissioning also represents an important transition for the Nashik project--from infrastructure creation and commissioning to revenue-generating hospital operations--and is expected to become an important contributor to the Company's growth, operating scale and financial performance as patient volumes and capacity utilization progressively ramp up.

UMC Hospitals, Nashik has been developed as a state-of-the-art, 200-bed tertiary care multi-specialty hospital, designed to provide comprehensive healthcare under one roof. The hospital has been conceptualised to address the growing demand for advanced and quality healthcare services in Nashik, North Maharashtra and neighbouring districts.

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The facility combines modern infrastructure, advanced medical technology, experienced clinicians and multidisciplinary clinical capabilities, with a strong focus on patient safety, clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and affordability. The hospital will offer a comprehensive range of medical and surgical specialties, including Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology, Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Nephrology, Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Surgery, Pulmonology, Urology, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Internal Medicine, Medical and Surgical Oncology Services, Comprehensive Mother & Child Care, Ophthalmology, ENT, Dermatology, Dentistry, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, among others.

The hospital will also offer advanced Pathology and Radiology Diagnostics, a Blood Storage Centre, Rehabilitation Centre, Day Care Dialysis Unit and 24x7 Accident & Emergency Services.

Key infrastructure at the hospital comprises of four modular operating theatres, including a dedicated Robotic Surgery OT, a state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory for advanced cardiac, neurology and interventional radiology interventions, state-of-the-art Intensive Care Units - both adult and neonatal, 24x7 Accident & Emergency services, advanced diagnostic and imaging infrastructure, dedicated dialysis and rehabilitation facilities and patient accommodation options ranging from general wards to semi-private, private and premium suite rooms.

The dedicated robotic surgery infrastructure is expected to provide a platform for the introduction and expansion of technology-enabled surgical programmes across multiple specialties as the hospital scales its clinical operations.

The facility has also been designed around streamlined clinical workflows and patient-centric care pathways, with emphasis on infection prevention, patient safety, efficient movement of patients and staff, and a comfortable healing environment.

Strategic Significance for UniHealth

The commissioning of UMC Hospitals, Nashik represents more than the addition of another hospital to the UniHealth network. It is an important step in the Company's transition towards a larger, integrated and increasingly hospital-led healthcare platform.

With Navi Mumbai providing the Group with a presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Nashik establishing a significant footprint in North Maharashtra, UniHealth is creating a network of tertiary care facilities in high-growth Indian markets.

The Nashik facility is strategically positioned to serve not only the city but also patients from surrounding districts and smaller towns across North Maharashtra. The hospital is expected to develop as a referral centre for complex medical and surgical cases, while also benefiting from the increasing healthcare awareness, insurance penetration, urbanization and demand for specialized medical services in the region.

The commissioning is also aligned with UniHealth's broader strategy of developing and operating high-quality healthcare assets in underserved and high-growth markets, while leveraging its experience in hospital management, clinical services, healthcare consultancy, medical value travel and its expanding healthcare ecosystem across India and Africa.

The commencement of patient services at UMC Hospitals, Nashik is expected to have a meaningful impact on UniHealth's financial profile over the medium term. Unlike the preoperative phase, during which the Nashik project primarily involved infrastructure creation, commissioning expenditure and preparatory costs, the commencement of operations will enable the facility to progressively generate hospital revenues across inpatient, outpatient, emergency, surgical, diagnostic and specialty services. The financial impact is expected to develop progressively as the hospital moves through its occupancy ramp-up phase.

The 200-bed Nashik facility substantially increases UniHealth's addressable hospital capacity in India. As occupancy improves, the hospital is expected to become an increasingly important contributor to consolidated revenue. Hospital businesses typically benefit from operating leverage as occupancy and patient volumes increase, as a significant portion of infrastructure and operating costs are relatively fixed. Accordingly, improvement in bed occupancy, operating theatre utilization, diagnostic volumes and specialty mix is expected to support progressive improvement in operating margins as the Nashik facility matures the coming months.

The presence of cardiology and interventional cardiac services, advanced orthopaedics and spine surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, gastroenterology, oncology, nephrology, urology and robotic surgery is expected to enable the hospital to develop a higher-value specialty mix over time. This is expected to support improvement in average revenue per occupied bed and overall revenue quality as the hospital moves beyond the initial ramp-up phase.

The commissioning of Nashik will enable UniHealth to spread its clinical, managerial, technology, procurement and other operating capabilities across a larger hospital network. Increased scale is expected to create opportunities for efficiencies in procurement, clinical support functions, technology, branding, shared services and administrative operations.

The Nashik hospital will further increase the contribution of hospital operations to UniHealth's overall business, complementing the Company's existing healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, medical value travel and international healthcare operations. This diversification is expected to strengthen the resilience of the Company's revenue model while providing a larger platform for sustainable long-term growth.

The Company believes that the Nashik facility has the potential to become an important long term healthcare asset for UniHealth. As the hospital builds its clinician base, referral network, brand presence and patient volumes, the facility is expected to progressively move towards higher utilization and improved profitability.

The Company will remain focused on disciplined capacity utilization, specialty development, cost management and clinical quality to ensure that growth in revenue translates into sustainable improvement in operating performance.

The Nashik commissioning comes at a significant point in UniHealth's growth journey. During FY2026, the Company delivered strong financial performance while simultaneously expanding its healthcare infrastructure and geographical footprint. UniHealth reported consolidated total income of ₹137.01 crore for FY2026, with EBITDA of ₹58.82 crore and profit attributable to equity shareholders of ₹25.83 crore. The Company's FY2026 performance reflected strong revenue growth, improved profitability and the continued scaling of its healthcare platform.

The commissioning of UMC Hospitals, Nashik is expected to provide an additional growth engine from FY2027 onwards, alongside the continued ramp-up of UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai and the Company's operations in East Africa.

The Company's strategic objective remains to build a scalable network of tertiary and specialty healthcare facilities exceeding 1,000 commissioned beds across India and Africa, supported by its integrated healthcare capabilities. The commissioning of Nashik represents another important step towards this objective.

UniHealth's focus will remain on building a strong local clinical ecosystem, establishing the hospital as a preferred referral destination, increasing specialty and surgical volumes, strengthening preventive and emergency care programmes, and progressively improving operating efficiencies.

With UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai and UMC Hospitals, Nashik providing a growing Indian hospital platform, complemented by the Group's healthcare operations in East Africa, Unihealth is positioned to pursue its broader objective of building a geographically diversified and integrated healthcare enterprise.

The Company believes that the combination of increased hospital capacity, expanding specialty services, growing patient volumes, operating leverage and a diversified healthcare ecosystem provides a strong foundation for sustained revenue growth, improving profitability and long-term value creation.

Dr. Akshay Parmar, Managing Director, Unihealth Hospitals Limited, said, "The commencement of patient services at UMC Hospitals, Nashik is a landmark milestone in UniHealth's growth journey. What began as a strategic investment in healthcare infrastructure is now becoming a fully operational tertiary care institution that will serve the people of Nashik and the wider North Maharashtra region. For us, the significance of Nashik extends beyond the addition of 200 beds. It strengthens our presence in India, expands our tertiary care capabilities and creates another platform from which we can build a sustainable and scalable healthcare business.

We believe the real value of a hospital is created over time--through the trust of patients, the strength of its clinical teams, the quality of outcomes and the ability to progressively improve utilization and operational efficiency. Our focus will therefore be on building UMC Hospitals, Nashik as a clinically strong institution while ensuring disciplined growth and responsible capital allocation."

Dr. Anurag Shah, Director, Unihealth Hospitals Limited, added, "The commissioning also marks an important transition for UniHealth. With our hospital network expanding across India and East Africa, we are moving towards a larger and more diversified healthcare platform, with hospital operations becoming an increasingly important driver of our growth. We remain committed to our vision of 'Healthcare for All' and to creating healthcare institutions that combine clinical excellence, technology, accessibility and affordability. We are confident that UMC Hospitals, Nashik will create meaningful value not only for patients and the community, but also for our employees, clinicians, partners and shareholders over the long term."

Unihealth Hospitals Limited

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel.

Through the Unihealth-UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets.

Driven by its mission of "Healthcare for All," Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023.

For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other facto₹ that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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