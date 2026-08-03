UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai Successfully Performs Complex Emergency CABG Surgery, Saving 35-Year-Old Patient with Critical Heart Disease

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE EMERGE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011), at its flagship facility, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, has successfully treated a 35-year-old patient diagnosed with critical multi-vessel coronary artery disease through a complex Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) procedure, reaffirming the hospital's growing expertise in managing high-risk cardiovascular emergencies.

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The patient initially sought medical attention after experiencing persistent back pain, a symptom that was initially attributed to muscular fatigue. Further evaluation, including an Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Coronary Angiography (CAG), revealed severe and complex coronary artery disease requiring urgent surgical intervention. Recognising the complexity of the case, the patient was referred to UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, for advanced cardiothoracic care.

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Upon arrival, the multidisciplinary critical care team immediately initiated comprehensive medical stabilisation and continuous monitoring to optimise the patient's condition before surgery.

The CABG procedure was successfully performed by Dr. Bhaskar Semitha, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, along with the dedicated cardiac surgery team at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

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During the surgery, the clinical team encountered a rare and life-threatening intraoperative cardiac event that demanded immediate intervention. The surgical, anaesthesia and perfusion teams responded with exceptional coordination, advanced life-support measures and meticulous intraoperative management. Through timely clinical decision-making and surgical expertise, the patient's circulation was successfully restored, enabling the procedure to be completed safely.

Following surgery, the patient was managed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a multidisciplinary team comprising intensivists, critical care physicians, nursing professionals, perfusionists, physiotherapists and allied healthcare personnel provided comprehensive post-operative care. Continuous monitoring, infection prevention, respiratory support, pain management and early rehabilitation contributed significantly to the patient's recovery.

After a hospital stay of approximately ten days, the patient was discharged in a stable condition and has since resumed normal daily activities while adopting a healthier lifestyle, including dietary modifications, regular exercise and routine cardiac follow-up.

The successful management of this case highlights the importance of recognising atypical symptoms of heart disease and reinforces the value of timely referral to specialised cardiac centres. It also demonstrates UMC Hospitals' capability to manage complex cardiovascular emergencies through advanced surgical expertise, evidence-based clinical protocols and a collaborative multidisciplinary approach.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Bhaskar Semitha, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said: "coronary artery disease is no longer a condition confined to older adults. We are increasingly seeing younger patients presenting with advanced heart disease due to a combination of genetic predisposition, unhealthy dietary habits, chronic stress and sedentary lifestyles. Symptoms that may appear insignificant--including persistent back pain, chest discomfort, unexplained fatigue or breathlessness--should never be ignored. Early diagnosis and timely referral to a specialised cardiac centre can significantly improve outcomes, even in the most critical situations."

Commenting on the successful outcome, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Unihealth Hospitals Limited, said: "This case reflects the strength of an integrated healthcare ecosystem where timely diagnosis, multidisciplinary collaboration, advanced surgical expertise and robust critical care come together to deliver exceptional clinical outcomes. At UMC Hospitals, we continue to invest in world-class technology, highly skilled specialists and comprehensive clinical infrastructure to ensure that patients have access to advanced cardiac care closer to home. As cardiovascular diseases increasingly affect younger populations, building centres of excellence capable of managing highly complex emergencies remains a key strategic priority for Unihealth Hospitals Limited."

Unihealth Hospitals Limited

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel.

Through the Unihealth-UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets.

Driven by its mission of "Healthcare for All," Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023.

For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr.

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