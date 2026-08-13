UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai Successfully Treats Complex Pancreatic Complication Through Advanced Minimally Invasive Surgery

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE EMERGE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011), In another significant step towards advancing specialised surgical care in Navi Mumbai, UMC Hospitals, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, has successfully treated a 33-year-old man from Turbhe who developed a large and potentially serious complication following an episode of acute pancreatitis.

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The patient had initially suffered from severe upper abdominal pain, vomiting and fever and was diagnosed with pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas. He also had Type 1 diabetes and high cholesterol, which were being managed with medication. His initial illness required approximately two weeks of hospitalisation at another hospital in Mumbai.

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However, even after the acute episode had settled, his symptoms did not completely go away. Nearly 12 weeks later, he continued to experience early satiety -- a condition in which a person feels full after eating only a small quantity of food. Further evaluation at UMC Hospitals revealed the underlying cause.

A CT scan showed a large walled-off pancreatic necrosis, a collection that can form around damaged or dead pancreatic tissue several weeks after severe pancreatitis. As the collection had become large enough to cause persistent symptoms, definitive treatment was required.

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A Complex Problem Treated Through a Minimally Invasive Approach

The procedure was performed by Dr. Harsh Sheth, Consultant - Bariatric & GI Laparoscopic Surgeon, UMC Hospitals. Rather than undertaking a conventional large open operation, the surgical team used a laparoscopic, minimally invasive approach. Through small surgical access points, the team created a controlled passage between the stomach and the wall of the pancreatic collection. This allowed the contents of the collection to drain naturally into the stomach, providing internal drainage while avoiding the need for a larger open surgical procedure.

The approximately two-hour procedure was completed successfully, and the patient was closely monitored following surgery. At his two-week follow-up, he was reported to be doing well and recovering satisfactorily.

The successful treatment marks another important step in the development of UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai's advanced Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopic and Pancreatic Surgery capabilities. It also adds to the hospital's growing range of advanced clinical interventions, including technology-enabled orthopaedic and cardiac procedures.

In recent months, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai has continued to expand its capabilities in advanced and minimally invasive care, with milestones including its first robotic knee replacement, its first IVUS-guided coronary intervention and Navi Mumbai's first bilateral robotic Direct Anterior Approach total hip replacement. These developments reflect UMC Hospitals' broader endeavour to bring advanced medical technology, specialised clinical expertise and comprehensive tertiary care closer to patients in Navi Mumbai and surrounding regions.

The case highlights the growing ability of UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai to manage complex gastrointestinal and pancreatic conditions using advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques, while continuing to strengthen its position as a tertiary care destination for patients across Navi Mumbai and neighbouring regions.

UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, is a multi-specialty tertiary care hospital offering comprehensive medical and surgical services across a wide range of specialties. The hospital combines experienced clinical teams, modern diagnostic and medical infrastructure, advanced minimally invasive techniques and a patient-first approach to care.

As part of Unihealth Hospitals Limited, UMC Hospitals is focused on building a growing network of advanced healthcare facilities that bring specialised, technology-enabled and accessible healthcare closer to the communities they serve.

With the continuing expansion of its clinical capabilities across specialties, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai is working towards its vision of becoming a comprehensive tertiary care destination for Navi Mumbai and surrounding regions.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Harsh Sheth, Consultant - Bariatric & GI Laparoscopic Surgeon, UMC Hospitals, said: "Walled-off pancreatic necrosis is a delayed complication of severe pancreatitis and can become particularly challenging when the collection grows large and starts affecting the patient's ability to eat or causes other persistent symptoms. In carefully selected patients, minimally invasive internal drainage can provide effective treatment while avoiding the greater surgical trauma associated with conventional open surgery."

Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director, Unihealth Hospitals Limited, said: "Every clinical milestone at UMC Hospitals is ultimately about a patient and a family. What may appear to be a complex surgical achievement from a clinical perspective is, for a patient, an opportunity to return to a more normal life closer to home. Our endeavour at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai is to progressively build the clinical depth, technology and multidisciplinary expertise required to manage increasingly complex cases within the city itself. We are proud of our clinical teams who are helping make that vision a reality."

Unihealth Hospitals Limited

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel.

Through the Unihealth-UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets.

Driven by its mission of "Healthcare for All," Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023.

For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr.

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