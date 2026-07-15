UN calls for fair global rules for critical minerals trade to ensure just energy transition

Geneva [Switzerland], July 15 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a rules-based global framework for the trade of critical energy transition minerals, saying stronger international cooperation is needed to ensure that developing countries benefit fairly from the global shift to clean energy.

Advertisement

Speaking at the first UN High-Level Meeting on Critical Energy Transition Minerals, Guterres said the world must ensure that the growing demand for critical minerals does not lead to exploitation and inequality, but instead supports sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Advertisement

"The clean energy transition is now unstoppable - but it still needs to move much faster. And it must be fair to the people on the frontlines - the communities whose land, labour, and lives will carry this transition forward, and who must feel its rewards first," Guterres said.

Advertisement

He said critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, silicon and rare earths are the building blocks for electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels and grid-scale batteries, while also playing an important role in digital and high-tech sectors, manufacturing, health and defence.

According to Guterres, "Global demand for these minerals is expected to more than double by 2040, and with artificial intelligence and data centres expansion growing at breakneck speed, this real demand is expected to be much higher."

Advertisement

He said resource-rich developing countries have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to diversify their economies, create supply chain resilience, create decent jobs, boost revenues and accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

However, he noted that many of these countries continue to remain exporters of raw materials while others capture most of the economic value.

"But today's reality tells a different story: Developing countries which should be at the center of the clean energy economy, remain trapped at its margins, relegated to exporters of raw materials while others reap the profits," he said.

Highlighting Africa's position, Guterres said the continent holds around 30 per cent of global critical mineral reserves but receives only 2 per cent of global clean energy investment. He added that increasing competition for Africa's mineral resources is also fueling instability, displacement and deadly conflict.

The UN chief warned that the clean energy transition should not repeat the injustices of the past.

Calling for stronger international collaboration, Guterres said producing and consuming countries need to work together to build resilient, transparent and diversified supply chains.

"Bilateral deals that trade access for security, or resources for infrastructure, can risk exploitation, increase competition, and undermine sovereignty," he said.

He urged countries to adopt a rules-based approach by establishing frameworks that support developing countries through technology transfer, infrastructure investment and adherence to transparent due diligence as well as social and environmental standards.

He further stressed that human rights and environmental protection must remain central to critical mineral supply chains and called for stronger transparency, traceability and anti-corruption measures.

"As demand for critical energy transition minerals surges, so must equitable governance, supply security, diversification, sustainability, and investment in recycling and technology," Guterres said, adding that the transition to clean energy must be guided by justice, resilience and equity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)