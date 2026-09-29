UN-Endorsed Awards Announce Cancer Fellowships Amid Urgent Human and Planetary Health Crises

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: In an era marked by accelerating environmental degradation, rising lifestyle diseases, and an unprecedented global mental health crisis, the 7th Edition of The Restore Awards® took place today at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. Endorsed by the United Nations, the prestigious awards platform recognises individuals and organisations fighting on the frontlines to restore the delicate balance of both human wellness and planetary health. “The Earth is what we all have in common. Recognising that our mental and physical health is connected to the health of the planet is the core focus of this platform. A ruined planet won’t sustain our lives in good health,” said Dr Rachna Chhachhi, MD, Kindness, at the awards ceremony.

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Established in 2019 by the Kindness Practice Foundation, a registered non-profit organisation, The Restore Awards have redefined the paradigm of social recognition. Driven entirely by a merit-first ethos, the awards charge no registration fee, ensuring that grassroots changemakers are evaluated purely on impact rather than financial backing. The extreme selectivity of this edition was underscored by the numbers: out of more than 900+ global nominations, only 102 entries were shortlisted by an esteemed jury of senior doctors and corporate leaders, culminating in only 15 final winners.

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The Critical Need for Human and Planet Health Recognition

In today’s degrading global climate, the separation between planetary degradation and human degradation has dissolved. Industrial expansion, climate instability, and high-pressure modern environments are simultaneously eroding ecosystems and fracturing human mental resilience. The Restore Awards act as a crucial ecosystem to elevate solutions that address these dual crises, proving that the healing of the human mind and body is intrinsically tied to the healing of the Earth.

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A Holistic Corporate Vision: Avanse Financial Services and Partners

The 7th Edition was proudly presented by Avanse Financial Services, an education-focused Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that enables students to achieve their academic aspirations. Avanse is pioneering a corporate shift by expanding the definition of youth development to encompass holistic human capital.

Recognizing that education financing effectively manages logistical aspects like tuition fees, accommodation, and visas, Avanse is directly confronting the unaddressed emotional and psychological challenges students face—such as culture shock, profound isolation, and academic burnout in new destinations. By partnering with the Kindness Practice Foundation, Avanse is building a comprehensive ecosystem that cultivates psychological resilience, instils the self-belief required for independent living, equips students to thrive under intense academic pressure, and fosters an enduring growth mindset.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amit Gainda, MD, Avanse Financial Services, stated: “Our strategic partnership with the Kindness Practice Foundation redefines student support by expanding our mandate far beyond financial access. Together, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem that cultivates psychological resilience... At Avanse, we don’t merely finance degrees; we invest in human potential and empower tomorrow’s leaders with the holistic support they need to succeed today.”

This corporate solidarity was further bolstered by Earth Partner Racold, an organisation where environmental sustainability sits at the absolute core of its purpose, and Gifts Partner Britannia NutriChoice, promoting healthy lifestyle choices with their signature motto, "Make a Good Choice with Britannia NutriChoice!"

Shweta Kawatra Honored as 'Kindness Ambassador' for Women's Mental Health

A major milestone of the evening was presenting the prestigious "Kindness Ambassador" honor to celebrated television actress Shweta Kawatra (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Baal Veer, C.I.D., Sawal E Ishq). A postpartum depression survivor, Kawatra has shown immense bravery by stepping into the limelight to advocate for deeply stigmatized issues, including women’s health, child safety, mental well-being, sexuality education, and lifestyle medicine. Having first supported the movement in 2023, her elevated commitment as Kindness Ambassador will see her leverage her vast public influence to normalize conversations around postpartum depression, menopause, and mental inclusion.

Inspired by her courageous advocacy, the foundation officially announced the launch of a dedicated Fellowship Program For Women’s Mental Health.

Launch of the National Childhood Cancer Nutrition Fellowship with Access Life

Expanding its clinical impact, the Kindness Practice Foundation used the global stage to launch strategic fellowship programs for other non-profits. Commemorating Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the foundation announced a milestone Fellowship for Supportive Nutrition in partnership with the Access Life Assistance Foundation—a non-profit providing holistic shelter and care to children fighting cancer.

Clinical nutrition is a critical, yet often underfunded, component of pediatric oncology survival. Through this fellowship, the Kindness Practice Foundation will actively support and manage targeted medical nutrition programs across all 14 Access Life centres in India, ensuring that brave young children have the physical resilience required to fight life-threatening illnesses.

By uniting corporate heavyweights, iconic cultural figures, and medical non-profits, the 7th Edition of The Restore Awards has established a definitive blueprint for systemic healing—proving that human potential and planetary survival can only be secured through radical empathy and collective action.

About Kindness Practice Foundation

Kindness Practice Foundation is a registered non-profit organisation dedicated to recognizing impactful community initiatives and driving global awareness around human wellness and planetary health. Through its clinical arm, the foundation drives specialized recovery, integrative nutrition for prevention and reduction in non-communicable diseases, and fellowship programs across the country.

https://therestoreawards.com/ and https://kindnesspractice.org/

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