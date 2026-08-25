UN:BLOC Launches Website, Calls Applications for Founding Cohort of 300 Patients

Gurugram, 25th August, 2026: UN:BLOC, a healthcare venture by Deepak Sahni(founder of Healthians) pioneered around a treatment system called Block Medicine, launched its website today and has opened enrollment for its first cohort of 300 patients. The platform is dedicated to treating chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, thyroid disorders, PCOS, obesity, and other conditions long regarded as lifelong by identifying and addressing their underlying blocks or root causes rather than managing symptoms indefinitely through Ayurveda and modern medicine, led by a team of specialised practitioners.

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Patients enrolling through the site pay a one-time fee of ₹2,499 for BlocMarker™, UN:BLOC's assessment that draws on a detailed medical questionnaire covering personal and family health history, existing conditions, and lifestyle patterns, alongside lab reports and wearable data where available. UnblocPanel™, UN:BLOC's multidisciplinary panel of doctors, reviews this information and identifies the patient's specific ‘blocks’, the term UN:BLOC uses for the underlying physiological drivers of a condition. Patients receive a preliminary read immediately after completing their assessment, followed by a fully reviewed result within 48–72 hours. The ₹2,499 fee is credited toward UnblocProtocol™, UN:BLOC's treatment plan, should the patient choose to continue.

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The company’s founder, Deepak Sahni, said the idea grew out of his own experience as a patient. He was the first patient of the Block Medicine system. Diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes ten years ago, Deepak found himself on twelve medications over the following decade, with no one asking why his condition kept getting worse. After building a protocol around the underlying pattern of blocks he identified in his own body, working alongside a physician, he reduced his medication load by 75% in 90 days, with every change supervised and tracked throughout. Since then, UN:BLOC's clinical team has built on that early work with several hundred case studies, and over 30 patients beyond Sahni have already been treated under the Block Medicine framework before the public launch.

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"I spent years being treated for symptoms while no one asked why they kept coming back. That question became the starting point for UN:BLOC, and the answer changed everything for me personally," said Deepak Sahni, Founder of UN:BLOC.

Block Medicine, the clinical framework underpinning the platform, combines principles from Ayurveda with modern diagnostics. The framework has so far mapped 51 biological blocks that clinicians use to trace symptoms back to a root cause. Left unaddressed, conditions like hypertension and diabetes carry well-documented downstream effects on the nervous system, including nerve damage, impaired circulation to the brain, and links to cognitive decline over time. UN:BLOC’s model is built around identifying and treating the root drivers of these conditions early, with the aim of reducing that longer-term neurological burden rather than only controlling symptoms year over year.

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Dr. Ashish Kalla, Founding Clinical Partner & Chief Clinical Officer, said, "What drew me to this framework is that it doesn't ask us to choose between systems of medicine. It asks us to look at a patient's complete history, biology, and lifestyle together, and follow that evidence to an actual cause instead of stopping at a label. That is a more rigorous way to practise medicine, not a less rigorous one."

UN:BLOC's clinical work is also guided by a medical board of specialists across disciplines: Dr. Joy Chakraborty (Internal Medicine), Dr. Piyush Ojha (Neurology), Dr. Pranaw Kumar Jha (Nephrology), Dr. Anurag Passi (Cardiology), Dr. Sajat Chiwane (Cardiology)

“Healthcare treatments, globally, have largely been built around managing symptoms at scale,” Deepak said. “We think the next decade belongs to whoever can find and fix the actual root cause, at scale. That’s the bet we’re making with UN:BLOC, he further added.

Among UN:BLOC’s investors is the cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has joined UN:BLOC’s founding team; his second investment alongside Deepak Sahni after backing the diagnostics company Healthians more than a decade ago.

Enrollment for the 300-patient founding cohort is open now at unbloc.com.

About UN:BLOC UN:BLOC is a new approach to healthcare that combines the intelligence of Ayurveda with the precision of modern science to find and treat the root cause of diseases. The backbone of UN:BLOC is Block Medicine, developed by Deepak Sahni and the UN:BLOC clinical team. Block Medicine draws independently from two of the world's most validated medical systems, Ayurveda and modern science, to identify the root cause of a patient's condition.

Learn more: unbloc.com

https://deepaksahni.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/deepaksahni1/

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