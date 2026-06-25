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Home / Business / Under PM Modi, no State will receive less funding than it deserves: Nirmala Sitharaman in TN

Under PM Modi, no State will receive less funding than it deserves: Nirmala Sitharaman in TN

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reaffirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has consistently maintained a strict stance that no state should receive less funding that it deserves.

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Addressing fund allocation in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, she assured that all rightfully due State funds will be released transparently and without fail.

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Addressing media personnel, Sitharaman stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently maintained that no State should receive less funding than it deserves."

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She assured that the Union Government has been providing the necessary financial support to Tamil Nadu and that funds rightfully due to the State would be released without any hindrance.

The Union Finance Minister expressed happiness over the Tamil Nadu government's stated intention to maintain a cooperative relationship with the Centre. She said such an approach would benefit the state's development.

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Sitharaman also addressed specific sectors, highlighting the administrative steps already taken to strengthen the region.

Referring to healthcare infrastructure, the Centre had already conveyed its willingness three years ago to provide all necessary support for establishing medical colleges required by the state, Sitharaman said.

Turning her attention to broader economic practices, the Finance Minister spoke on fiscal management. She noted that loans should be utilised to create permanent assets and generate employment opportunities.

"Borrowed funds should not be used for welfare schemes and subsidy-based assistance alone," Sitharaman said.

She added that borrowed funds should contribute to long-term economic growth and development.

The Finance Minister arrived in Chennai on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Office posted on X, "Smt@nsitharamanreceived a warm welcome from@BJP4TamilNaduleaders and karyakartas upon her arrival at Chennai Airport."

Following her arrival, the Union Minister left for Kanchipuram district to participate in various scheduled programmes on Thursday. As part of her itinerary, Sitharaman is also expected to visit Puducherry and her engagements are likely to include events related to education, development, and public outreach in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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