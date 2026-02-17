Understanding Coronary Artery Disease and the Role of Drug-Eluting Stents

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is one of the most common heart conditions seen in India today. According to Dr Anand R Shenoy, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore, CAD develops when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become narrowed due to the buildup of fatty deposits, reducing oxygen delivery to the heart muscle. If left untreated, CAD can lead to chest pain, breathlessness, heart attacks, and long-term complications affecting quality of life.

Early diagnosis and timely treatment play a critical role in managing CAD. Along with medications and lifestyle changes, minimally invasive procedures have become an important part of modern cardiac care. One such advancement is the use of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES), widely used during angioplasty procedures.

A Drug-Eluting Stent is a small, mesh-like device placed inside a narrowed coronary artery to restore blood flow. What distinguishes DES is its ability to release a controlled amount of medication directly at the treatment site. This helps regulate the body’s healing response inside the artery and supports long-term vessel patency during recovery.

In clinical practice, DES are used across a broad range of patients, including those with diabetes, multiple blockages, or complex coronary anatomy. Their use reflects a shift toward targeted, evidence-based solutions that address both the blockage and the biological response of the artery after treatment.

For patients, angioplasty with DES is generally associated with quicker symptom relief and shorter hospital stays when followed by prescribed medical therapy. However, it is important to understand that a stent is not a standalone solution. Long-term heart health depends on regular medication, healthy eating, physical activity, and control of risk factors such as blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

As awareness around heart disease grows, understanding available treatment options empowers patients to participate actively in their care. Drug-Eluting Stents represent a well-established technology that continues to support effective and responsible management of Coronary Artery Disease.

