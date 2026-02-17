DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Understanding Coronary Artery Disease and the Role of Drug-Eluting Stents

Understanding Coronary Artery Disease and the Role of Drug-Eluting Stents

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 10:48 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is one of the most common heart conditions seen in India today. According to Dr Anand R Shenoy, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore, CAD develops when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become narrowed due to the buildup of fatty deposits, reducing oxygen delivery to the heart muscle. If left untreated, CAD can lead to chest pain, breathlessness, heart attacks, and long-term complications affecting quality of life.

Advertisement

Early diagnosis and timely treatment play a critical role in managing CAD. Along with medications and lifestyle changes, minimally invasive procedures have become an important part of modern cardiac care. One such advancement is the use of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES), widely used during angioplasty procedures.

Advertisement

A Drug-Eluting Stent is a small, mesh-like device placed inside a narrowed coronary artery to restore blood flow. What distinguishes DES is its ability to release a controlled amount of medication directly at the treatment site. This helps regulate the body’s healing response inside the artery and supports long-term vessel patency during recovery.

Advertisement

In clinical practice, DES are used across a broad range of patients, including those with diabetes, multiple blockages, or complex coronary anatomy. Their use reflects a shift toward targeted, evidence-based solutions that address both the blockage and the biological response of the artery after treatment.

For patients, angioplasty with DES is generally associated with quicker symptom relief and shorter hospital stays when followed by prescribed medical therapy. However, it is important to understand that a stent is not a standalone solution. Long-term heart health depends on regular medication, healthy eating, physical activity, and control of risk factors such as blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

Advertisement

As awareness around heart disease grows, understanding available treatment options empowers patients to participate actively in their care. Drug-Eluting Stents represent a well-established technology that continues to support effective and responsible management of Coronary Artery Disease.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts