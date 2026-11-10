Understanding Group Health Insurance Premiums for Small Businesses

For a small business, every recurring cost gets close scrutiny, and health cover for staff is no exception. Owners often ask for a quote, see a single figure and have little idea why it's higher or lower than they expected. Knowing what drives that premium helps you design a policy your business can afford while still giving employees cover that's genuinely useful when they need it.

How Group Cover Works for Small Teams

A group policy covers a defined group of people, usually employees and, if you choose, their families, under one master policy. Instead of each person buying their own plan, the business buys a single policy with shared terms.

IRDAI's framework allows employer-employee groups with as few as seven lives, and family members can count towards that number. Insurers can set higher minimums for their own products, though. Before buying group health insurance, check the insurer's minimum group size and confirm who can be included.

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What Drives Your Premium

The biggest factors are the number of people covered and their ages. An older group generally costs more to insure, because older people are statistically more likely to need hospital treatment. Adding spouses, children and especially parents raises the premium too.

The sum insured you choose matters as well. Higher cover means a higher premium, though not always in direct proportion. Your industry and location can also play a part, since the insurer considers the risk profile of the work and the cost of treatment in the area.

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The Effect of Benefits and Waivers

Group policies can be customised, and every addition affects the cost. Waiving the waiting period for pre-existing diseases, covering maternity from day one or including outpatient consultations all make the policy more valuable to employees, and more expensive.

Plans built as group health insurance for small business often let you balance these choices. You might cover employees with broad benefits but restrict parental cover, or set a room rent limit to keep the premium within budget. Each trade-off should be explained clearly to staff, so nobody discovers a restriction for the first time at a hospital billing counter.

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Why Claims History Matters

At renewal, insurers look closely at how much was claimed over the previous year compared with the premium paid. A group with high claims may face a significant premium increase, even if the business hasn't grown.

For very small groups, a single large claim can sharply affect the next year's price. Encouraging preventive check-ups and wellness habits may help, though the insurer will price according to its own assessment of risk. Keep your own record of claims so you understand renewal quotes when they arrive. If a quote rises sharply, ask the insurer which factors drove the change, and get comparable quotes from other insurers before you decide.

Cost-Sharing Options to Consider

Some businesses share costs with employees. Common approaches include a co-payment, where employees pay a fixed share of each claim, or allowing employees to add parents at their own expense. Others set a room rent cap so that claims stay within predictable limits.

These measures can lower premiums, but they also reduce what employees receive. A co-payment that seems modest on paper can feel heavy during a large hospital bill. Balance cost savings against the purpose of offering cover in the first place.

GST and Tax Treatment

Group health insurance premiums attract GST at 18 per cent, unlike individual health policies, which have been exempt since 22 September 2025. Factor that into your budget when comparing quotes, since some quotes may show the premium before GST.

Premiums paid by the business for employee cover are generally treated as a business expense for income tax purposes. Rules can depend on how the benefit is structured, so confirm the treatment with your accountant or tax adviser.

Limits and Mistakes to Avoid

A common mistake is choosing the lowest premium without reading the terms. Low-cost policies may carry tight sub-limits, high co-payments or narrow hospital networks, which leave employees paying large amounts at discharge. Another mistake is overlooking the network. Cashless claims only help if good hospitals near your staff are included.

Remember too that group cover ends when an employee leaves. Staff should know this, and you can point them towards the option of migrating to an individual policy with the same insurer, subject to the insurer's terms and underwriting.

Questions to Ask Before You Buy

Ask the insurer to explain how the premium is calculated for your group and what would change it at renewal. Check the minimum group size, the network hospitals near your office and staff homes, and how claims are serviced.

Read the policy wording and the Customer Information Sheet before signing, and share them with your employees. People use cover far better when they understand it, and fewer surprises at claim time mean fewer complaints for you to handle.

Group health premiums for small businesses are shaped by choices you can understand and, to a degree, control. Knowing those factors lets you offer cover that fits both your budget and your team.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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