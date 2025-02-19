Understanding Your BMI Ratio: What It Says About Your Health

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: Body mass index, or BMI, is computed by dividing your weight by your height (squared). It is generally used to help you determine your risk of having various types of health problems as you age. Being underweight or overweight can lead to health concerns, especially if you are physically inactive, that is why using a BMI Calculator to check if you fall under a healthy range of BMI is a great option!

However, you must remember, your weight alone is insufficient to determine if you are a healthy person, because a tall but skinny person may weigh more than a short but chubby one, affecting the BMI. In such cases, the former may have superior health as long as their weight is appropriate for their height! Another thing is, the optimal weight is also likely to vary amongst men and women of comparable heights.

Even though BMI is far from perfect, a BMI ratio calculator can give you a sense of your health condition if you know how to understand it correctly!

How to Calculate Body Mass Index (BMI)?

Body mass index (BMI) approximates your ideal weight for your height, and is computed by dividing your weight in kilos by your height in square meters (m2). Children and teenagers are continually developing which makes it difficult to establish standard BMI for young individuals, hence BMI is solely meant for adults. However, among people who have stopped growing, an increase in BMI is typically driven by an increase in body fat unless the individual is into bodybuilding.

To determine your BMI, enter your weight (kg) and height (cm) into a BMI ratio calculator, and the result you receive determines whether you are 'underweight', 'healthy weight', 'overweight', or 'obese'.

* If your BMI is less than 18.5, you are considered underweight and may even be malnourished

* If your BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9, you are within a healthy weight range for young and middle-aged individuals

* If your BMI is between 25.0 and 29.9, you are considered overweight

* If your BMI exceeds 30, you are considered obese

Significance of the BMI Calculator

As we have already mentioned, a BMI (body mass index) calculator is a tool for determining weight status and measuring various health concerns, as a result, it is widely utilized in applications such as weight control. BMI helps predict the likelihood of having certain health problems, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and so on.

A doctor utilizes your BMI to aid in preventative treatment, such as dieting, diabetes screening, exercise routine, and thyroid screening. BMI charts may also be used to monitor health by highlighting inadequate nutrition.

The Health Risks Related to a High BMI

A higher BMI than 'normal' (more than 25) is related to increased risks for certain illnesses because excess weight causes several health problems, some of which are deadly. Here are the diseases closely related to a high BMI:

* Type 2 diabetes

* Heart conditions

* Stroke

* High Blood Pressure

* Gall bladder-related problems

* Insulin resistance

* Osteoarthritis

* Sleep apnea

* A risk of coronary artery disease

* High triglyceride

* Atherosclerosis

* Skin health issues

* Breathing problems

Why BMI isn't Always the Best Measure of Health?

In general, the more body fat you have, the greater your health risk, however, BMI does not distinguish between body fat and muscle mass and that is a problem. A healthy BMI for women will also be different than a man's, but the BMI calculator cannot differentiate between natural physical differences. These are the issues that can affect BMI and give inaccurate results even though the person is healthy:

* Height - BMI is completely dependent on height, and therefore overestimates obesity in shorter persons while underestimating it in taller ones. As a result, BMI should not be used as a guideline for persons who are extremely short (less than 150 cm) or very tall (more than 190 cm).

* Muscles - Body builders and persons with a lot of muscle mass will have a high BMI but are in fact not obese.

* Physical disabilities - People with physical disabilities who are unable to walk may get muscle wasting, as a result, their BMI may be somewhat lower, but that does not imply they are underweight.

Measuring Your Waist Circumference is a Better Way to Determine Potential Health Risks

When determining health risk in adults, it is advised that you combine your BMI classification with your waist circumference as a disease risk indicator because a person's waist circumference is a more accurate indicator of health risk than BMI in certain cases! In almost all situations, having abdominal fat or a 'pot belly', regardless of body size, increases your risk of developing obesity-related health issues.

Final Remarks

Using a BMI ratio calculator is a quick and useful way to determine whether you are in the healthy weight range. It compares your weight to your height and determines whether it is suitable for your size, however, as we have already discussed, a BMI result cannot give you a fully accurate estimation of your health! After calculating your BMI, if you see you fall in the overweight or obese range, it is time to consult with a doctor.

