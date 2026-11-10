Unemployment decreases marginally to 5.1% for July-September: Govt survey

The unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and older slightly decreased to 5.1 per cent in the July-September period, down from 5.2 per cent a year earlier, as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) published on Tuesday.

According to the PLFS, the joblessness rate (UR) was 5.4 per cent during the April-June period of this year.

The PLFS, compiled by the National Statistics Office (NSO), serves as the major source of information regarding participation in activities and the conditions of employment and unemployment.

The survey approach was changed in January 2025 to deliver monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force metrics for rural and urban India within the current weekly status (CWS) framework.

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The July-September 2026 bulletin is the sixth in this series.

At the national level, the quarterly projections rely on data gathered from 5,55,593 individuals surveyed.

As per the latest PLFS bulletin, the overall unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and older decreased to 5.1 per cent this quarter from 5.4 per cent last quarter.

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In the same period, rural UR decreased to 4.3 per cent from 4.8 per cent, whereas urban UR stayed largely unchanged at 6.8 per cent, compared to 6.7 per cent in the prior quarter.

In the same period of 2025, the rural UR was 4.4 per cent, while it stayed relatively stable at 4.3 per cent from July to September 2026.

Rural male unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage points to 4.4 per cent in July-September 2026, down from 4.7 per cent in the same period last year.

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Urban UR noted slight enhancements for males (6.2 per cent to 6.1 per cent) and females (9 per cent to 8.8 per cent) during the same period.

The percentage of workers in rural regions participating in self-employment increased to 62.7 per cent this quarter, up from 61.4 per cent last quarter. In urban regions, the percentage of regular wage/salaried employees increased to 49.6 per cent from 49.3 per cent in the last quarter.

In both rural and urban regions, the proportion of workers involved in casual labor fell from one quarter to the next during the period of July to September 2026. In rural regions, it fell from 22.5 per cent to 21.7 per cent, whereas in urban regions, it reduced from 11.1 per cent to 10.7 per cent.

A yearly comparison indicated a decrease in the share of workers involved in casual labor employment. In rural regions, the proportion fell by 0.5 percentage points from 22.2 per cent in July-September 2025 to 21.7 per cent in July-September 2026.

In urban regions, it similarly dropped slightly by 0.2 percentage points from 10.9 per cent to 10.7 per cent.