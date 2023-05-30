Unemployment rate declines to 6.8%

PTI

New Delhi, May 29

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 6.8% during January-March 2023 from 8.2% a year ago, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) showed.

Joblessness was high in January-March 2022, mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country.

The unemployment rate in July-September 2022 and October-December 2022 was 7.2% only. It was 7.6% in April-June 2022

The unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above in April-June 2022 was 7.6% in urban areas, the 18th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed.

In January-March 2022, the unemployment rate was 8.2%. It also showed that the unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 9.2% in January-March 2023 from 10.1% in the same quarter a year ago.