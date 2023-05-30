Unemployment rate declines to 6.8%

New Delhi, May 29
The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 6.8% during January-March 2023 from 8.2% a year ago, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) showed.
Joblessness was high in January-March 2022, mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country.
Figures at a glance
- The unemployment rate in July-September 2022 and October-December 2022 was 7.2% only. It was 7.6% in April-June 2022
The unemployment rate in July-September 2022 and October-December 2022 was 7.2% only. It was 7.6% in April-June 2022.
The unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above in April-June 2022 was 7.6% in urban areas, the 18th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed.
In January-March 2022, the unemployment rate was 8.2%. It also showed that the unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 9.2% in January-March 2023 from 10.1% in the same quarter a year ago.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu
Locals and police rush to the spot and launch the rescue ope...
Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47
He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children's hospital
The 9 victims include 3 children
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days