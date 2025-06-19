Unicommerce Announces Pan-India Launch of UniReco

UniReco reconciled 2.4 million+ order items worth over Rs 200 Crores GMV in 2025 New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Unicommerce, India’s leading e-commerce and retail enablement SaaS platform, has announced the pan-India rollout of its marketplace reconciliation tool, UniReco UniReco is designed to help brands and retailers automate the reconciliation of their payments and returns across multiple marketplaces. Marketplaces levy a platform fee based on the service model selected by brands and terms agreed upon mutually. Additionally, there are changes in fee during promotional events and many marketplaces offer incentives and rebates to power sales. These changes often lead to discrepancy in payments and receipts.

Advertisement

The reconciliation tool allows brands & retailers to get a summary of each transaction, ensuring clear visibility of charges, disputed payments, and expected revenue. This feature ensures that brands & retailers have order-wise revenue visibility, which helps them contest any erroneous or incorrect charges and also get a better sense of unit profitability by understanding how different products are contributing to company revenue. UniReco also handles return payments by accounting for return logistics costs and any other expenses agreed upon between the seller and the marketplace.

Additionally, UniReco offers updated & detailed reports of real-time costs and earnings, which is an essential planning prerequisite for sellers as it enables them to efficiently manage their working capital.

Advertisement

With this, UniReco has successfully tech-enabled the error-prone reconciliation process that brands & sellers periodically undertake with marketplaces. As a payments and returns reconciliation tool, UniReco will ensure that the earnings of sellers and brands are fully realised and are not lost through inefficiencies, errors, or other forms of leakage in their sales across marketplaces.

According to recent studies, businesses lose up to 2% of their sales revenue due to reconciliation errors and operational leakages. For a company generating $10 million in annual sales, that equates to a potential loss of $200,000 each year.

Advertisement

In 2025, UniReco reconciled 2.4 million+ order items worth over ₹200 Cr in GMV, with monthly volumes averaging 4 lakh items—doubling the reconciliation volumes in a year.

Another pain point for brands is the process of matching physical inventory with recorded inventory data to identify discrepancies. Unicommerce has added the ‘physical return reconciliation’ feature to ensure that businesses can maintain accurate inventory records, reflecting the actual physical stock kept in the warehouses. This would support brands to prevent masking of fraudulent activities including theft or damage in cases where packages are lost, not delivered and have not been returned to the warehouse.

In the case of return reconciliation, Unireco’s advanced features will allow brands to map all customer-initiated returns automatically from the point where the return was initiated until it is returned at the warehouse.

Commenting on the development, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “We are thrilled to announce the full-scale implementation of Unireco, a pilot of which was launched previously. Amidst the ever growing complexities of e-commerce and the rising competition, efficient management of marketplace operations has become crucial. With greater visibility, brands can identify revenue leakages and ensure accurate settlements, optimised cash flows and a stronger financial control. At Unicommerce, we continue to innovate and support the evolving needs of our customers.” Going forward, Unicommerce aims to offer a self-service reconciliation dashboard through Unireco, to address all reconciliation needs of brands, also factoring in the complex claim handling process across different marketplaces.

About Unicommerce Unicommerce’s solutions serve all the key processes of an e-commerce business. Uniware simplifies the backend operations of e-commerce businesses, including inventory management, order processing across multiple channels, warehouse operations, and seamless handling of return inventory. Shipway, a full-stack logistics management platform, offers courier aggregation and shipping automation. Convertway is an AI-enabled marketing automation platform designed to boost conversions and sales.

Unicommerce serves 10,000 brands across 7000+ clients in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Some of its marquee clients include FabIndia, Lenskart, Timex, TCNS, Mamaearth, Sugar, Emami, Urban Company, Cello, Symphony, Healthkart, boAt, Portronics, TMRW, Mensa, Landmark Group and many more. Unicommerce’s flagship platform, Uniware, achieved an annualised transaction run rate of over 1 billion order items in Q3 FY25. With 35Mn+ annual transactions across the courier aggregation and automation space, Shipway is a clear number two in the field with a strong presence and a footprint spanning 29,000 pin codes.

Unicommerce’s product suite is sector and size-agnostic and designed to meet the business needs of various types and sizes of retail and e-commerce enterprises, both online and offline. Incorporated in 2012, Unicommerce is ISO 27001 (standard for information security management system) & ISO 27701 (standard for data privacy controls) certified. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

Company website: www.unicommerce.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).