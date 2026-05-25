Unicorn Incubator Launches Tech Sangam Open Innovation Platform to Unite Industry Leaders for Indo-Korea Deep-Tech Collaboration

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India In a major development that redefines the bilateral technology corridor, premier cross-border accelerator Unicorn Incubator has officially launched Tech Sangam —a Korea-India deep-tech open innovation platform. Operating as a unified tech corridor, the platform is designed to seamlessly transition advanced South Korean deep-tech into the Indian market and vice versa to solve large-scale societal and infrastructural challenges.

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"Tech Sangam" —translating to a confluence of technology—shifts the focus from isolated corporate trade to broad, localized problem-solving, creating a centralized ecosystem for small and mid-sized foreign enterprises to operate in India.

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An Open Ecosystem for Industry and Government Partners Rather than relying on single, closed-door agreements, the primary objective of the Tech Sangam program is to build a highly collaborative, multi-partner ecosystem. The platform serves as an open invitation to premier industry chambers, impact funds, and national startup initiatives to join forces in scaling deep-tech solutions.

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Tech Sangam is actively aligning its operational framework to invite and integrate with key industry and governmental pillars, including StartupTN, FITT, IIT Delhi, SIIC, IIT Kanpur E-sell, Startup Xseed, Blockchain For Impact (BFI), Laghu Udyog Bharati, SEOUL Business Agency, KOVA INKE (Korea Venture Business Association, International Network of Korean Entrepreneurs), JCCEI (Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy & Innovation & Innovation), KITA Open Innovation Network (Korea International Trade Association).

Seoul National University, System-IC Industry Promotion Center (SNU, SIPC). By unifying these massive institutional networks onto one platform, Tech Sangam aims to create a powerful consortium that provides foreign startups with the exact regulatory, financial, and industrial backing they need to succeed in India.

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The Three Core Missions of Tech Sangam To ensure incoming companies can scale effectively within this broader ecosystem, Tech Sangam consolidates small tech enterprises onto a single operational platform driven by three primary missions: Proof of Concept (PoC) & Technology Exchange: Facilitating the direct testing, validation, and real-world application of South Korean hardware and software within the Indian ecosystem alongside local industry partners.

IP In-Licensing: Structuring secure technology transfers that allow Korean firms to confidently license their intellectual property to Indian operational partners and corporate chambers.

Tech Sales Training & Workforce Integration: A dedicated program designed to train local men and women as specialized tech sales professionals. This initiative equips foreign startups with an immediate, highly trained local workforce capable of driving market penetration and localized support.

Deploying Deep-Tech for Societal Impact: The First Cohort As the direct and immediate operational result of this new platform, Unicorn Incubator has brought a highly vetted cohort of six South Korean deep-tech startups to New Delhi.

The inaugural visiting cohort includes: • DeltaX: An AI computer-vision firm offering in-cabin monitoring systems and BESS solutions, with plans to establish manufacturing operations in India.

• VisualCamp: A hardware-free eye-tracking AI company powering literacy education and cognitive-screening diagnostics.

• Save the Farms: A green-tech startup converting organic waste into biochar through modular pyrolysis plants, generating carbon credits and soil restoration.

• Seoul Labs: An AI- and blockchain-based fintech behind "Superwallet," a digital identity and finance platform for underbanked users.

• UD Impact: Operator of Underdogs, an Asia-wide AI entrepreneurship education platform training the next generation of social-innovation founders.

• Linkiss: Developer of FaceOn, an AI-powered global medical consultation platform connecting overseas patients with Korean clinics.

"These companies represent the absolute cutting edge of artificial intelligence, advanced healthcare diagnostics, agricultural technology, Web3 decentralized networks, and ESG innovation. However, their mandate under the Tech Sangam platform extends far beyond traditional market entry or simple software sales," said Mahima Jinah Kim, Founder & Managing Partner, Unicorn Incubator.

Solving India's Core Challenges The emergence of this exclusive tech corridor comes at a critical time. South Korea possesses world-leading R&D and hardware infrastructure, but faces a saturated domestic market. India, conversely, represents the world’s most significant scaling opportunity but maintains a consistent demand for high-end manufacturing and advanced technical hardware.

Guided by Unicorn Incubator’s deep market expertise, the primary objective for these six startups in New Delhi is to actively explore how their advanced hardware and software can be localized.

DeltaX is engaging Indian automotive OEMs with its in-cabin AI monitoring systems, while also pursuing local manufacturing through its BESS energy storage solutions. VisualCamp aims to apply its hardware-free eye-tracking AI to literacy education and cognitive diagnostics across Indian institutions. Save the Farms is exploring how its odular biochar technology can address India's agricultural waste challenges. Seoul Labs seeks to expand financial inclusion in India through "Superwallet," its AI- and blockchain-based digital identity and finance platform. UD Impact is bringing its entrepreneurship model with a focus on partnering with Indian corporates to embed the curriculum into their CSR initiatives. Finally, Linkiss is positioning FaceOn to connect India's growing medical-tourism demand with Korean clinical expertise through real-time AI interpretation and post-surgery prediction tools.

"The Tech Sangam platform is about much more than business exchange; it is about collaborative problem-solving," noted Mahima Jinah Kim, Founder & Managing Partner, Unicorn Incubator. "By pairing South Korea's world-class technological precision with the massive scale and distinct needs of the Indian market, we are architecting a new model for international business—one where commercial expansion is directly tied to tangible, localized social impact." As the architect of this initiative, Unicorn Incubator continues to drive bilateral economic growth, ensuring that the next wave of disruptive innovation in the Indo-Pacific is a shared success.

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