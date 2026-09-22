Unified Voice Earns Dual Honours for Enterprise Communications Innovation at Bengaluru and Chennai Awards

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22: Unified Voice Communication Pvt. Ltd., a Chennai-headquartered enterprise communications company, has received two recognitions during September 2026 for its work across enterprise voice, connectivity and unified communications.

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Earlier this month, Unified Voice received the “Best Enterprise Voice & Connectivity Solutions Provider 2026” award at the 18th BPO Innovation Summit & Awards 2026, organised by UBS Forums in Bengaluru.

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The recognition highlighted the company’s work in providing integrated voice and connectivity infrastructure for BPOs, contact centres and enterprises with business-critical communication requirements. Mr. Shivaji Rajan, Director – Sales, received the first award on behalf of Unified Voice Communication Pvt. Ltd.

Unified Voice subsequently received a Certificate of Excellence for “Innovation in Voice & Unified Communications” at the Times Business Awards Chennai 2026, held at Hilton Chennai on September 17, 2026.

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Mrs. Gayathri Patel, Director of Unified Voice Communication Pvt. Ltd., accepted the recognition on behalf of the company. It was presented by Hon’ble Thiru B. Rajkumar, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, and actor Ms. Shriya Saran.

The two recognitions reflect Unified Voice’s continued focus on helping organisations establish reliable, scalable and secure communication environments.

Unified Voice’s enterprise portfolio includes SIP trunking, Cloud and IP PBX, contact-centre solutions, unified communications, AI-powered call intelligence, managed voice services and high-availability data connectivity.

The company supports these solutions with consultation, local implementation assistance, 24×7 network monitoring and managed technical support. Its teams assess each customer’s operational requirements, call volumes, usage patterns, business-continuity needs and infrastructure before recommending an appropriate solution.

Commenting on the recognitions, Mrs. Gayathri Patel, Director of Unified Voice Communication Pvt. Ltd., said, “These recognitions reflect the collective efforts of our staff, customers and partners. At Unified Voice, innovation means more than introducing new technology. It means understanding each customer’s operating environment and delivering voice, unified communications and connectivity solutions that remain reliable, scalable and commercially practical. We will continue investing in our customers and growing alongside them.”

Unified Voice serves more than 5,000 customers across BPO, healthcare, IT and IT-enabled services, contact-centre and enterprise sectors. Its solutions are designed to support organisations where communication quality, service availability, regulatory compliance and operational continuity are essential.

The company follows a consultative and customer-focused service model, supported by direct engagement, transparent commercial terms, local implementation and round-the-clock technical assistance.

The two recognitions represent important milestones in Unified Voice’s continuing journey of delivering dependable enterprise communications infrastructure.

Unified Voice thanked UBS Forums and the organisers of the Times Business Awards Chennai 2026 for creating platforms that recognise businesses and bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders and technology professionals.

About Unified Voice Communication Pvt. Ltd.

Unified Voice Communication Pvt. Ltd. is an enterprise communication and connectivity solutions provider headquartered in Chennai, India.

The company offers enterprise SIP trunking, Cloud PBX, IP PBX, unified communications, contact-centre solutions, AI-powered call intelligence, managed communication services and mission-critical data connectivity.

Unified Voice supports BPOs, healthcare organisations, IT and IT-enabled services companies, contact centres and enterprises through scalable infrastructure, transparent commercial models, local implementation assistance and 24×7 technical support.

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