Unimoni Wins Prestigious 'Best Corporate Travel Management Company of India' Award

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 16: Unimoni India has been honored with the prestigious title of 'Best Corporate Travel Management Company of India' at the 10th Annual INDIA M.I.C.E. Awards, organized by TravTour M.I.C.E., India's leading MICE tourism magazine. The grand award ceremony took place in Pune, celebrating excellence and innovation in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector.

Receiving this distinguished accolade on behalf of Unimoni India were CA Krishnan R, Director & CEO, and John George, Vice President & National Business Head - Travel & Holidays. The recognition highlights Unimoni's dedication to delivering top-tier corporate travel solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for seamless business travel experiences.

About INDIA M.I.C.E. Awards

The INDIA M.I.C.E. Awards recognize excellence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry, celebrating the most impactful organizations and professionals who contribute to the growth of business tourism in India. Hosted annually by TravTour M.I.C.E., these awards promote innovation, efficiency, and service quality in the corporate travel and event management sectors.

The event features panel discussions, networking opportunities, and expert insights on emerging MICE trends. Key themes include digital transformation in corporate travel, sustainability in MICE tourism, and the role of technology in enhancing event management efficiency. INDIA M.I.C.E. Awards foster collaboration and drive advancements in corporate travel solutions by bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and business travel specialists.

About Unimoni

Unimoni is one of the leading forex service and travel service companies with a strong presence nationwide. Unimoni's diverse portfolio allows it to support customers with both forex and travel-related needs under one platform.

The recent recognition at the INDIA M.I.C.E. Awards highlight Unimoni India's role in corporate travel management, emphasizing its focus on efficiency, reliability, and customer-centric solutions for businesses across the country.

Unimoni's Services

Unimoni India offers a wide range of travel services, which include visa assistance, air ticketing, domestic and international tour packages, accommodation booking and document attestation. You can also book using Plan A Trip, an AI-based travel planning tool.

Along with travel solutions, Unimoni also offers foreign currency exchange, sending money abroad for various purposes including Visa fee, overseas education, NRE and NRO Repatriation, Medical expenses, forex cards, overseas educational loans, gold loans and travel insurance.

Contact Details: Pratheep Thavara | +(91) 79947 94526 | pratheep.thavara@unimoniindia.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666384/Unimoni_MICE_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543135/5252545/Unimoni_Logo.jpg

