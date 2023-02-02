Union Budget 2023: New Income Tax regime now attractive for high earners, instant consumers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

From next year, the new income tax regime will be the default regime with the changes proposed in the Budget intended to not only narrow the gap with the new income tax regime but in fact make it more attractive for the higher income brackets not bothered about long term savings.

The Budget has proposed many big changes in the new regime. There is now a standard deduction of Rs 50,000, raising the basic tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh, reducing the surcharge rate for the super rich. The number of slabs has been reduced from six to five while nothing changed for those in the old tax regime. Moreover, persons in the new tax regime with income up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax.

For those who do not want deductions and exemptions that only bear fruit in old age or for ones with no investment discipline, the new IT regime has already become a more attractive choice for those with income of over Rs 5 crore annually.

But the new regime can also be an option for others as well. Persons earning up to Rs 7 lakh will pay no tax in contrast with those earning the same amount under the old regime who will pay income tax of Rs 22,901 after making payouts for house rent and investments under Sections 80C, 80CCD (1B) and 80D. Had there been no budget concessions, new regime tax payers would have had to pay Rs 33,800 which they do not pay at all.

But for those earning Rs 10 lakh, the new regime tax payer’s outgo is Rs 54,600 as against Rs 31,221 which means a substantial gap of over Rs 23,000. Had there been no sops, the outgo under the new regime would have been Rs 78,000.

However, the picture again changes for those earning Rs 20 lakh. The gap between the two regimes narrows to just Rs 6,000. And for those earning Rs 35 lakh, the gap is just 1 per cent of the tax outgo. The tax outgo definitely is less under the new scheme for those earning Rs 55 lakh, mainly because the highest surcharge rate has been reduced from 37 per cent to 25 per cent.

The benefits under the old scheme, though applicable to fewer slabs, is premised on the use of a raft of concessions such as medical insurance, NPS, up to Rs 1.5 lakh under 80C etc. This requires not just investment discipline but the services of a chartered accountant. None of this is a prerequisite for the new scheme which however conveys the message that instant consumption is better than prudent term savings for a rainy day.