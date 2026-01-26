DT
Union Budget 2026-27: Customs overhaul, TDS rationalisation among key expectations



With new and simplified Income Tax Act, 2025, coming into effect from April 1, the industry expects the Budget to outline transition provisions, rules and FAQ for better understanding

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:39 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1 in the Lok Sabha amid expectations of overhaul of Customs duty regime, much on the lines of GST structure rationalisation, and more reform measures to boost economy in the wake of heightened geo-political uncertainty.

Budget is also likely to outline the path of targeting of debt-to-GDP ratio as India's fiscal management focus shifts from managing deficit to lowering of debt.

For individuals, who last year got a big relief in terms of Income Tax exemption limit hike to Rs 12 lakh and later GST rate cuts, are still hoping for some relief in standard deduction.

Here are the top expectations from Budget 2026-27

With the new and simplified Income Tax Act, 2025, coming into effect from April 1, the industry expects the Budget to outline transition provisions, rules and FAQ for better understanding.

Some incentives, like hike in standard deduction, to further encourage individuals to shift to new income tax regime which offers low tax rates but no exemptions, from the old regime with plethora of exemptions and deductions.

Rationalisation of TDS categories into fewer rates, slabs.

Overhaul of customs regime may include fewer rates, amnesty scheme to unlock Rs 1.53 lakh crore stuck in disputes, and procedural simplification to boost ease of doing business.

Focus on reducing debt-to-GDP ratio from the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Higher allocation for defence expenditure in view of rising geopolitical tensions.

Outlay for Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme under which cost will be shared between the Centre and states in 60:40 ratio.

Provision for 8th Pay Commission which will be expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026.

Devolution of taxes to the states in line with the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

Incentive for MSMEs, and tariff sensitive sectors, like gems and jewellery, readymade garments and leather.

Funding for exploration and processing of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and rare earth magnets.

