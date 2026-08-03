DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Commerce Minister invites Indian, Uzbeki bizmen to co-invest; calls for doubling bilateral trade

Commerce Minister invites Indian, Uzbeki bizmen to co-invest; calls for doubling bilateral trade

Piyush Goyal discusses collaboration in textile, agri & pharma at India-Uzbekistan Business Forum

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:27 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Goyal said India and Uzbekistan were bound not only by a rich shared history and deep cultural connect, but also by immense business potential that remained largely untapped.
Advertisement

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday invited businesses from India and Uzbekistan to co-invest, co-manufacture and co-innovate, while calling for concerted efforts to double bilateral trade between the two countries over the next three years.

Advertisement

Addressing the India-Uzbekistan Business Forum in New Delhi, the Minister said the strategic partnership between the two countries, founded on mutual trust, respect and a shared vision for prosperity, offered tremendous opportunities for expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Advertisement

Goyal said India and Uzbekistan were bound not only by a rich shared history and deep cultural connect, but also by immense business potential that remained largely untapped. He observed that while bilateral trade has crossed approximately USD 1.5 billion, it represents only a fraction of what the two economies could achieve together.

Advertisement

The minister said India offered Uzbekistan not only a large and growing market but also a reliable partner, a skilled and youthful workforce and a platform for innovation-led growth. Referring to the recently concluded Bilateral Investment Treaty between India and Uzbekistan, he said the agreement would enhance investor confidence and encourage businesses from both countries to invest in each other's economies and build long-term partnerships.

Goyal identified several sectors with strong complementarities that offer significant scope for bilateral collaboration, adding that Uzbekistan presented substantial opportunities for Indian investment in the mining sector. He also highlighted the potential for cooperation in textiles, noting Uzbekistan's strength in cotton production and India's leadership in the textile industry, with opportunities to jointly expand into garment manufacturing, design and global markets.

Advertisement

In the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Goyal said India, recognised as the pharmacy of the world, can support Uzbekistan's healthcare modernisation through affordable medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, telemedicine, training of doctors and paramedics and quality healthcare services. He further proposed reviving cooperation in traditional systems of medicine such as ayurveda, yoga and unani, which had historical links with the Uzbek region.

On agriculture and food processing, Goyal said cooperation in food processing, packaging, cold chains and agri-tech could help build global value chains that benefit farmers in both countries while serving international markets through complementary strengths.

The minister also underlined India's readiness to collaborate with Uzbekistan in information technology and the digital economy. He said India would be happy to work with Uzbekistan in developing digital public infrastructure and strengthening cooperation in areas such as fintech, agri-tech and medtech. He noted that engineering components, advanced manufacturing, automotive components and automobiles also offered promising avenues for future collaboration.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts