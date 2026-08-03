Commerce Minister invites Indian, Uzbeki bizmen to co-invest; calls for doubling bilateral trade

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday invited businesses from India and Uzbekistan to co-invest, co-manufacture and co-innovate, while calling for concerted efforts to double bilateral trade between the two countries over the next three years.

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Addressing the India-Uzbekistan Business Forum in New Delhi, the Minister said the strategic partnership between the two countries, founded on mutual trust, respect and a shared vision for prosperity, offered tremendous opportunities for expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation.

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Goyal said India and Uzbekistan were bound not only by a rich shared history and deep cultural connect, but also by immense business potential that remained largely untapped. He observed that while bilateral trade has crossed approximately USD 1.5 billion, it represents only a fraction of what the two economies could achieve together.

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The minister said India offered Uzbekistan not only a large and growing market but also a reliable partner, a skilled and youthful workforce and a platform for innovation-led growth. Referring to the recently concluded Bilateral Investment Treaty between India and Uzbekistan, he said the agreement would enhance investor confidence and encourage businesses from both countries to invest in each other's economies and build long-term partnerships.

Goyal identified several sectors with strong complementarities that offer significant scope for bilateral collaboration, adding that Uzbekistan presented substantial opportunities for Indian investment in the mining sector. He also highlighted the potential for cooperation in textiles, noting Uzbekistan's strength in cotton production and India's leadership in the textile industry, with opportunities to jointly expand into garment manufacturing, design and global markets.

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In the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Goyal said India, recognised as the pharmacy of the world, can support Uzbekistan's healthcare modernisation through affordable medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, telemedicine, training of doctors and paramedics and quality healthcare services. He further proposed reviving cooperation in traditional systems of medicine such as ayurveda, yoga and unani, which had historical links with the Uzbek region.

On agriculture and food processing, Goyal said cooperation in food processing, packaging, cold chains and agri-tech could help build global value chains that benefit farmers in both countries while serving international markets through complementary strengths.

The minister also underlined India's readiness to collaborate with Uzbekistan in information technology and the digital economy. He said India would be happy to work with Uzbekistan in developing digital public infrastructure and strengthening cooperation in areas such as fintech, agri-tech and medtech. He noted that engineering components, advanced manufacturing, automotive components and automobiles also offered promising avenues for future collaboration.