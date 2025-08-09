VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 6: FICCI is organizing the 19th edition of its annual healthcare conference 'FICCI HEAL 2025', scheduled on 8-9 October 2025 at FICCI, New Delhi. The two-day event, supported by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and NITI Aayog, will be addressed by Mr J P Nadda, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. Prof (Dr) V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog will share his vision on 'Revolutionizing Care through AI'.

Advertisement

Mr Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Ayush, Govt of India is slated to address as the Chief Guest for 'FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2025' on 8th October along with Mr CK Mishra, Former Secretary to Government of India.

Advertisement

The theme of this year is 'Care@25 - Defining Moments in Healthcare', which commemorates 25 years of India's healthcare transformation while envisioning the roadmap for the next 25. The two-day conference will serve as a platform to reflect on key policy milestones, institutional reforms, and innovations that have shaped the sector, while identifying pathways to build a healthcare system that is future-ready, inclusive, and globally benchmarked.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, "In the past 25 years, India has moved from scarcity to scale in healthcare. Programs such as the National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and the rollout of Health and Wellness Centres have expanded access like never before, while indigenous manufacturing and PLI initiatives have strengthened self-reliance. FICCI HEAL 2025 is an occasion to reflect on these defining moments and to deliberate on how we can build the next 25 years around innovation, equity, and global leadership."

Advertisement

Mr Varun Khanna, Chair of FICCI HEAL 2025; Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited (Care, KIMS & Evercare), said, "India's healthcare ecosystem stands at an inflection point. The future lies in accountable, patient-centric care powered by outcome-based frameworks that balance efficiency with quality. Robust digital systems and evidence-driven decisions will be key enablers. At HEAL 2025, discussions will focus on building a resilient, future-ready healthcare architecture aligned with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'- delivering not just more care, but better care, accessible to all."

Dr Anupam Sibal, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, noted, "Over the past 25 years, India's healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable expansion -- reaching nearly US$ 372 billion in FY 2023 and projected to cross US$ 638 billion by 2025. The challenge now is to ensure this growth translates into greater efficiency and better outcomes. At HEAL 2025, the spotlight must be on how technology, AI, and digital innovation can drive smarter delivery models, while also expanding the workforce beyond the current 6 million to meet the demands of the future."

The conference will start with the plenary - India's Healthcare Odyssey: Legacy, Leadership & the Road to Viksit Bharat, bringing together industry Legends such as Dr Prathap C Reddy, Brig (Hony) Dr Arvind Lal, Dr Azad Moopen, Prof (Dr) SK Sarin, Dr M I Sahadulla, and Dr Narottam Puri. Sessions during the day will highlight reflections on the journey from the pioneers in Indian healthcare- the Torchbearers like Dr Sangita Reddy and Mr Dilip Jose, and the Visionaries of tomorrow like Mr Gautam Khanna and Dr Upasana Arora, who will share perspectives on growth, access, partnerships & equity, youth-led disruption, and deep tech innovations that will define healthcare in 2047.

The event will also feature global experts- Mr Dan Vahdat, Founder and CEO, Huma Therapeutics and Ms Rajji Mehdwan, Managing Director & CEO- India & Neighbouring Markets, Roche Pharma, who will share their insights on Digital Health Learnings and Equitable Access to Medicines, respectively. Experts from BRICS nations will share their perspectives on Tackling NCDs in BRICS Economies through Equity and Innovation.

The FICCI HEAL Conference will have the following Thematic Sessions:

- True Accountable Care- Maximising Healthcare Delivery Impact, Efficiently

- From Silver to Strength: Charting India's Path to Active and Healthy Ageing

- Transforming Primary Healthcare for Bharat through Bold Best and Collaborations

- Revolutionising Care through AI

- Therapeutics through Technology

- Hospital of the Future- Delivery Mechanisms for next 25 yrs

Key Speakers slated to address include:

- Dr (Prof) D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Trustees), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

- Dr Raajiv Singhal, Co-Chair, FICCI Medical Value Travel Committee and Founding Member, Managing Director and Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals

- Dr Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Health

- Ms Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, GCC; Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, India

- Ms Navika Kumar, Group Editor-in-Chief, Times Now & Times Now Navbharat

- Mr Shekhar Gupta, Editor-in-Chief and Chairman, ThePrint

- Dr Arun Agarwal, Chair- FICCI Task Force on Active & Healthy Ageing; Former Dean- MAMC, Former-Additional DGHS, GoI; Medical Advisor- Innovation, Education & Clinical Excellence, Apollo Hospitals Group

- Dr Y P Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Astron Group

- Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services

- Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (AIMSRC), Faridabad & Chief Medical Superintendent, AIMSRC Kochi

- Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers (India)

- Mr Chakravarthy T Kannan, Secretary General, Quality Council of India (QCI)

- Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head - Medical Strategy and Operations, Fortis Healthcare

- Dr Uthappa P M, Group Medical Director, Narayana Health

- Mr Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure (Polymed)

- Mr Atul Grover, Managing Director- India & South Asia, BD

- Ms Malti Sachdev, Senior Vice President and Head Varian, India

- Mr Bharath Sesha, Managing Director, Philips India

- Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SS Innovations

- Dr Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, MD - Aurum Senior & Assisted Living and Director- Metro Group of Hospitals

- Ms Harsimran Kaur, Vice President & Head of Strategy and Innovation, DC, Siemens Healthineers

- Mr Shankar Seshadri, Vice President- Indian Subcontinent, Elekta

- Mr Abhilash Sarangi, Director, Marketing, Intuitive India

- Ms Hema Jagota, Country Director, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier

- Mr Vipul Jain, CEO, CK Birla Hospitals

- Pawan Kumar, Director and CEO, Livasa Hospitals

- Dr Raajeev Virmani, Clinical Head- Ultrasound, Wipro GE HealthCare

- Mr Karthik Narayanaswamy, Partner and Head of India, Novo Holdings

- Mr Jagjit Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Care24

- Dr Ravi Gaur, Founder, DRG Path Labs and Chairman- Medical Advisory Committee, Oncquest Labs Ltd.

- Mr Kabir Mahajan, Chief Operating Officer, Mahajan Imaging & Labs

- Dr Suneela Garg, Professor Emeritus, National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) and Former Head, Dept. of Community Medicine, MAMC

- Dr Monika Puri, Director- Market Access & Policy, Roche

- Mr Jaydeep Biswas, Chair-Policy, Advocacy & Partnerships, UNFPA India

- Dr Prasun Chatterjee, Chief-Geriatric Medicine & Longevity Science, Artemis Hospital and TAG Member for the Decade of Healthy Ageing, WHO

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)