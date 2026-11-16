Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Union Minister Chirag Paswan to Inaugurate IBA's National Beverage Conclave on 20th November

Union Minister Chirag Paswan to Inaugurate IBA's National Beverage Conclave on 20th November

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:41 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Conclave to chart a roadmap for India's beverage sector under the theme "Shaping the Future of India's Beverage Industry: Innovating for Growth and Sustainability"

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) will host the National Beverage Conclave 2026 on Friday, 20th November, at The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi. The Conclave comes amid structural changes in the country driven by rising incomes, health consciousness, digital commerce and stringent environmental expectations.

IBA National Beverage Conclave 2026

Advertisement

Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon’ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, will deliver the keynote address as Chief Guest and outline a roadmap for the Indian non-alcoholic beverage industry, aligned with Viksit Bharat Vision 2047. Shri Avinash Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, will deliver the valedictory address.

The Opening Plenary will feature Shri C.K. Jaipuria, Chairman Jai Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and President IBA; Shri S.R. Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, Bengal Beverages and Vice President IBA; and Dr. Gunveena Chadha, Secretary General IBA.

Outlining the significance of the National Beverage Conclave 2026, Shri C.K. Jaipuria, IBA President said, “The beverage sector is undergoing a structural shift, creating both opportunities and challenges. More than ever, we need a collective roadmap that balances growth, consumer trust, innovation, and sustainability. The National Beverage Conclave 2026 is an important step towards building that shared vision with all the stakeholders.”

Advertisement

Programme Highlights and Thematic Sessions

Four thematic sessions will address the growth, investment potential and policy priorities of India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) sector.

The sessions will cover:

Advertisement

• Trade and Investments: The session will discuss the opportunities in trade and investments in consonance with “Make in India,” “Viksit Bharat” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

• Building Trust through Science: Navigating regulation and promoting science-based policymaking.

• Earth Matters: Driving circular economy practices, extended producer responsibility, sustainable packaging and water stewardship.

• Fiscal Incentives: Examining GST reforms, production-linked incentives (PLI) and state-level support for industry growth.

Government officials, leaders and representatives from the beverage industry, think tanks and institutes will participate in the discussions that will deliberate on the future of the industry.

About IBA

The Indian Beverage Association represents leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers operating in India, working collaboratively on sustainability, public health, and industry standards.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts