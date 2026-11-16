NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 16: The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) will host the National Beverage Conclave 2026 on Friday, 20th November, at The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi. The Conclave comes amid structural changes in the country driven by rising incomes, health consciousness, digital commerce and stringent environmental expectations.

Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon’ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, will deliver the keynote address as Chief Guest and outline a roadmap for the Indian non-alcoholic beverage industry, aligned with Viksit Bharat Vision 2047. Shri Avinash Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, will deliver the valedictory address.

The Opening Plenary will feature Shri C.K. Jaipuria, Chairman Jai Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and President IBA; Shri S.R. Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, Bengal Beverages and Vice President IBA; and Dr. Gunveena Chadha, Secretary General IBA.

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Outlining the significance of the National Beverage Conclave 2026, Shri C.K. Jaipuria, IBA President said, “The beverage sector is undergoing a structural shift, creating both opportunities and challenges. More than ever, we need a collective roadmap that balances growth, consumer trust, innovation, and sustainability. The National Beverage Conclave 2026 is an important step towards building that shared vision with all the stakeholders.”

Programme Highlights and Thematic Sessions

Four thematic sessions will address the growth, investment potential and policy priorities of India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) sector.

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The sessions will cover:

* Trade and Investments: The session will discuss the opportunities in trade and investments in consonance with “Make in India,” “Viksit Bharat” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

* Building Trust through Science: Navigating regulation and promoting science-based policymaking.

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* Earth Matters: Driving circular economy practices, extended producer responsibility, sustainable packaging and water stewardship.

* Fiscal Incentives: Examining GST reforms, production-linked incentives (PLI) and state-level support for industry growth.

Government officials, leaders and representatives from the beverage industry, think tanks and institutes will participate in the discussions that will deliberate on the future of the industry.

About IBA

The Indian Beverage Association represents leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers operating in India, working collaboratively on sustainability, public health, and industry standards.

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