Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan Inaugurates the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21: The 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 opened on a magnificent note at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, bringing together eminent representatives from government, cinema, broadcasting, diplomacy, media and the creative industries presented by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in association with International Film and Television Club supported by AAFT University.

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The festival was formally inaugurated by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, in the presence of a distinguished international gathering.

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Prominent dignitaries attending the grand opening included Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati; T. P. Aggarwal, Patron of the Film Federation of India; Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association; H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, Ambassador of Seychelles; H.E. Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of Palestine; Commander K. L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros; renowned Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi; Anita Chandradath of Trinidad and Tobago; actor and BJP spokesperson Mukesh Tyagi; and several other eminent personalities from India and abroad.

Welcoming the guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios and Festival President, described the Global Film Festival Noida as an international movement dedicated to strengthening friendship, cultural understanding and cooperation among nations through cinema. “The 19th edition of the Global Film Festival Noida has been designed to bring the entire world closer through art and culture. We firmly believe in the timeless Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—the world is one family. Cinema is one of the most powerful instruments for promoting love, peace and unity across borders,” said Dr. Marwah.

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He announced that 52 carefully curated events had been planned during the three-day festival, including national and international film screenings, seminars, workshops, exhibitions, book launches, cultural presentations, award ceremonies and interactive sessions with leading members of the film and media fraternity.

Dr. Marwah further stated that the festival seeks to promote Indian cinema internationally while simultaneously providing a prestigious platform for global cinema in India. “The Global Film Festival Noida has earned recognition as one of the world’s most vibrant academic film festivals. It connects filmmakers, students, diplomats, artists, educators and industry leaders on a common platform while creating meaningful opportunities for learning, networking and international collaboration,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. L. Murugan spoke extensively about the extraordinary growth of India’s media and entertainment industry and its increasing contribution to the country’s economy. He appreciated the passion, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of professionals whose collective efforts have strengthened the sector and enhanced India’s cultural influence worldwide.

The Minister highlighted the growing importance of the Orange Economy, which encompasses cinema, broadcasting, animation, visual effects, gaming, digital media, music, design and other creative industries. He observed that technological innovation and emerging platforms are opening unprecedented opportunities for young talent, content creators and media entrepreneurs.

Dr. Murugan also referred to the expanding global reach of Indian cinema, the successful international projection of Indian stories and the new trends transforming film production, distribution and audience engagement. He encouraged young professionals to embrace innovation while remaining connected to India’s rich cultural heritage.

A special highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the conferment of the prestigious Patronship of the Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman—National Hindi Cinema Samman upon Dr. L. Murugan. Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the honour in recognition of the Minister’s distinguished leadership and commitment to the promotion of Indian cinema, media and culture.

Dr. Murugan subsequently presented awards, honours and commemorative mementos to distinguished guests for their contributions to cinema, broadcasting, cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

The grand inauguration reaffirmed the Global Film Festival Noida’s position as a significant international platform for cinematic exchange and creative collaboration. With participation from filmmakers, artists, diplomats, media professionals and students from across the world, the festival continues to advance its powerful message of “Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”

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